WATCH: Larry Kudlow wilts under barrage of questions about Trump’s conflicting trade war comments

Larry Kudlow, who appeared to have been drinking before his FOX News appearance last Sunday, probably wished he was drinking this Sunday after his stammering performance on CNN where he faced a barrage of questions from “State of the Union” fill-in host Brianna Keilar.
Speaking from France where he is attending the G7 conference with Donald Trump, Kudlow was put on the spot over the president’s comments where he seemed to express regret over launching a trade war with China.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the president’s economic adviser, Trump failed to hear a reporter’s question over whether he had any “second thoughts” about launching a trade war with China.
A bigger issue was G7 leaders making comments that criticized the president’s trade war.
“How are you responding to criticism from world leaders about the strategy with China?” Keilar asked.
“I’m not sure how you portrayed that,” he stammered.
ADVERTISEMENT
“What do you mean, that’s a quote,” the CNN host pressed.
“Well, that may be a quote but sometimes you’re taking a quote out of context, let me try to generate some context,” he attempted. “Again, I was in that meeting for two hours with the world leaders. Indeed I participated in the meeting. First of all, all of those world leaders, every single one of the seven leaders, G7 leaders…”
“Larry, what’s out of context? We just rolled video. What is out of context with the quote?” Keilar interrupted.
ADVERTISEMENT
“If I might just finish my thought, please,” Kudlow protested. “I was there. I heard every single one of those leaders agree that China has exercised continuous debilitating and destabilizing unfair trading practices, every single one of those leaders said that and they expressed support for President Trump, who is leading the way to try to get China to make changes.”
For the rest of the interview, Keilar continued to call out Kudlow using direct quotes and video clips, which caused him to become exasperated.
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Appearing with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation" on Sunday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told viewers they will start to see increases in products coming from China -- despite Donald Trump saying the Chinese will abord the costs of his tariffs -- and that they need to suck it up and "accept the pain."
As Graham explained it, "The Democrats for years have been claiming that China should be stood up to. Now Trump is, and we just got to accept the pain that comes with standing up to China. How do you get China to change without creating some pain on them and us? I don’t know.”
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Sunday morning, retired Harvard clinical psychiatrist Dr. Lance Dodes diagnosed Donald Trump as having a "fundamental psychological problem" that has led him to seek approval from autocratic leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, Dodes got right to the point while admitting that he has not sat down and questioned the the president.
"Donald Trump does have a fundamental psychological problem," he bluntly stated. "He needs to be loved all the time, he needs to have power over everyone all the time. Once you get that idea down, the rest of his behavior and his speech makes sense."
As the corporate media bangs the drum of imminent recession, we need to take a look at how tens of millions of American households that live paycheck to paycheck are situated for another choreographed downturn.
It will tell you all you need to know about the predatory nature of late-stage vulture capitalism, over which Donald Trump presides as its orange mascot. What jumps out when you look at the data is just how phony the “longest recovery” has been — the one for which Joe Biden wants to take a victory lap.