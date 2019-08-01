WATCH LIVE: Trump holds Ohio campaign rally two weeks after supporters chanted ‘Send Her Back’
President Donald Trump traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday to hold his first campaign rally since he was criticized for his supporters shouting a racist chant.
The rally is being held at U.S. Bank Arena, which has a capacity of over 17,000 people.
Trump aides are reportedly “on edge” over whether his supporters will repeat the chant, with one GOP analyst worrying that he has “lost control” of his base.
Watch:
Only black Republican in the House quits as mass exodus of GOP lawmakers continues
On Thursday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) announced he will not seek re-election in 2020, in a devastating blow to Republicans' chances of reclaiming the House majority.
"I have made the decision to not seek reelection for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security," wrote Hurd in his announcement.
Hurd, who represents a heavily Hispanic swing district stretching from San Antonio to El Paso, is the only remaining black Republican in the House, as well as the only remaining Republican to represent a district on the southern border with Mexico.
Trump blasts Cincinnati having a ‘Democrat mayor’ after protesters interrupt MAGA rally
President Donald Trump blamed the city of Cincinnati on Thursday after protesters interrupted his campaign rally.
Trump was complaining about inner cities in America and immigrants when two protesters interrupted his speech with "Immigrants built America" signs.
https://twitter.com/JDiamond1/status/1157074995622940672
Trump attacked the city for having a "Democrat mayor" and complained about officials not allowing his campaign to violate the fire code.
After the interruption, Trump argued that Afghanistan has a lower homicide rate than Baltimore.
Watch:
Trump was just caught in another bogus smear about Baltimore
In yet another racist effort to fire up his base, President Donald Trump recently turned his venom on Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and the predominantly African-American population of Baltimore. Trump denounced Baltimore as a “rat-infested” mess with a “corrupt government” that has stolen “billions” of dollars from U.S. taxpayers.
But in a report for the Baltimore Sun, journalists Doug Donovan and Luke Broadwater explain that Trump’s claims are nonsense because Baltimore “doesn’t get anywhere near a single billion dollars” in U.S. support.