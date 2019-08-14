Quantcast
Connect with us

‘What Bible are they reading?’ CNN’s Angela Rye drops the hammer on evangelicals who are fine with Trump’s racism

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN’s Angela Rye on Wednesday took a shot at Trump-loving evangelicals who are supporting President Donald Trump either despite or because of his racist rhetoric.

While discussing Trump immigration official Ken Cuccinelli’s attempts to rewrite the immigrant-welcoming poem on the Statue of Liberty, Rye questioned how so many self-proclaimed Christians could keep supporting a president who regularly goes against what they are taught in the Bible.

“We see all of this evangelical support for Donald Trump and I wonder what Bible are they reading?” she said. “There’s nothing about Christ’s words that are in alignment with the policy of limitation we see from this administration!”

CNN’s Kate Bolduan then asked Rye what she made of Trump’s seeming strategy of using race baiting to “energize” his base of supporters, and she replied that she was “exhausted” talking about it.

“The political question about ‘energizing the base’… it is demoralizing to know that in our 400 years of being in this country, this is where we are,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

CNN

Trump is toast if the economy sinks — and his 2020 slogan will have to be ‘Sustain the Pain’: NYT reporter

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin appeared on John King's CNN show Wednesday to inform viewers that President Donald Trump simply cannot sustain an economic recession if he hopes to win reelection next year.

With recession warning signs flashing, the president has once again put public pressure on the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates and pump more money into the economy ahead of the 2020 election campaign.

Continue Reading

CNN

‘What Bible are they reading?’ CNN’s Angela Rye drops the hammer on evangelicals who are fine with Trump’s racism

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

CNN's Angela Rye on Wednesday took a shot at Trump-loving evangelicals who are supporting President Donald Trump either despite or because of his racist rhetoric.

While discussing Trump immigration official Ken Cuccinelli's attempts to rewrite the immigrant-welcoming poem on the Statue of Liberty, Rye questioned how so many self-proclaimed Christians could keep supporting a president who regularly goes against what they are taught in the Bible.

Continue Reading
 

CNN

Top Trump official sparks furious backlash after ‘reciting white nationalist talking points verbatim’ on CNN

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

Continuing his efforts to put a right-wing and racist spin on the welcoming message etched on the Statue of Liberty, President Donald Trump's acting immigration chief Ken Cuccinelli told CNN Tuesday night that the famous poem by Emma Lazarus—"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free"—refers specifically to Europeans.

After CNN anchor Erin Burnett quoted directly from the poem, Cuccinelli claimed it is "referring back to people coming from Europe where they had class-based societies, where people were considered wretched if they weren't in the right class."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]