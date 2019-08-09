White supremacist arrested by FBI with AR-15 sought to legalize fully-automatic ‘machine guns’: report

The Las Vegas man arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in connection with bomb-making materials had reportedly sought to legalize fully-automatic “machine guns” in America.

Conor Cline, 23, was charged by United States Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich with the possession of an unregistered firearm and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle was allegedly found during a search of his home.

Journalist Nick Martin reported on Friday that a petition was filed by somebody named Conor Climo to repeal the ban on machine guns.

Here's a https://t.co/tAaMXjMYVr petition under the name Conor Climo asking for a repeal of the ban on machine guns. https://t.co/Al3mueUMJw pic.twitter.com/fcBxGzqdaX — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) August 9, 2019

The petition echoed National Rifle Association (NRA) talking points against gun regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We the gun owners of the United States of America have recognized that the Hughes Amendment (a.k.a the 1986 machine gun ban) has done nothing more than restrict the sale of machine guns to law abiding citizens along with the fact that more machine guns still illegally end up in the hands of criminals as opposed to law abiding citizens and not only has it resulted in really ridiculous pricing amounts but it also was based on nothing but fear and paranoia from those who are anti-gun ownership,” the petition read.

“This repeal will not only restore the second amendment rights lost by the passing of the Hughes amendment but it will also begin the production of a legal civilian machine gun market along with allowing the citizens of the United States to actively take up arms against destructive criminal elements,” it concluded.