White supremacist arrested by FBI with AR-15 sought to legalize fully-automatic ‘machine guns’: report
The Las Vegas man arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in connection with bomb-making materials had reportedly sought to legalize fully-automatic “machine guns” in America.
Conor Cline, 23, was charged by United States Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich with the possession of an unregistered firearm and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle was allegedly found during a search of his home.
Journalist Nick Martin reported on Friday that a petition was filed by somebody named Conor Climo to repeal the ban on machine guns.
Here's a https://t.co/tAaMXjMYVr petition under the name Conor Climo asking for a repeal of the ban on machine guns. https://t.co/Al3mueUMJw pic.twitter.com/fcBxGzqdaX
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) August 9, 2019
The petition echoed National Rifle Association (NRA) talking points against gun regulation.
“We the gun owners of the United States of America have recognized that the Hughes Amendment (a.k.a the 1986 machine gun ban) has done nothing more than restrict the sale of machine guns to law abiding citizens along with the fact that more machine guns still illegally end up in the hands of criminals as opposed to law abiding citizens and not only has it resulted in really ridiculous pricing amounts but it also was based on nothing but fear and paranoia from those who are anti-gun ownership,” the petition read.
“This repeal will not only restore the second amendment rights lost by the passing of the Hughes amendment but it will also begin the production of a legal civilian machine gun market along with allowing the citizens of the United States to actively take up arms against destructive criminal elements,” it concluded.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.