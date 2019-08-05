‘Who wrote this?’ Trump torched for tone-deaf speech mixing up site of Dayton massacre

President Donald Trump called out “White supremacy” and “racist hate” as he condemned a pair of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, but social media users were not impressed.

The president delivered his first public address on the shootings that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded, and he vowed crackdowns on social media and video games, but not guns.

Trump definitely has the vibe of someone reading a hostage statement. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 5, 2019

Appreciate deeply @realDonaldTrump calling out white supremacists & hate. What we didn’t hear was his personal support for any practical remedy like universal background checks and age limits for assault rifle purchases. He must be healer-in-chief-Reject hate-& Do something real. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 5, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump this big announcement was nothing but smoke and mirrors. No one has the guts or willingness to take on @NRA , it seems they are bigger than the state. — Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer (@ksenijapavlovic) August 5, 2019

Trump is gaslighting an entire country right now — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 5, 2019

“Now is the time to set aside destructive partisanship aside. So destructive” Trump says. Here’s what’s been on his twitter feed the past week: “Crazy Bernie Sanders” “Racist Elijah Cummings” “Morning Joe & Psycho” “Radical Left ‘Squad'” “No human being would want to live there” — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 5, 2019

Watching Trump’s address after the shootings.

He REALLY sucks at this.

No emotion whatsoever.

Pausing at the points where a teleprompter text line ends.

I didn’t agree with George W. Bush on much of anything, but you could at least tell the man had a soul. — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 (@soonergrunt) August 5, 2019

Trump says “open wounds cannot heal if we are divided” then calls for death penalty for hate crimes (which, incidentally, is already the case) — Dan Froomkin (@froomkin) August 5, 2019

Trump just blessed the memories of those who perished in Toledo, which all the mourning families in Dayton really appreciate — the unstoppable huggernaut (@jesseltaylor) August 5, 2019

Holy Toledo, wtf was that? Good God. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) August 5, 2019

Toledo. Fck me. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019

Trump’s “speech” sounds like it was written by WH interns who he found wandering in the hallways this morning — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 5, 2019

Seriously, who wrote this line? What does it even mean? “Mental illness and hatred pull the trigger, not the gun.” — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 5, 2019

Some seriously disgusting demonization of the mentally ill. — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) August 5, 2019

. @realDonaldTrump “It is not up mentally ill monsters, it’s up to us.” — says mentally ill monster who we elected. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 5, 2019

Anyone can condemn white supremacy in a speech. Trump has done so before. Yet he has been continuously practicing and condoning it in his rhetoric and policy. Stigmatizing the mentally ill is a classic method of covering for an ideology that he has been happy to spread for years. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 5, 2019

This is simply ridiculous, offensive and insulting. — Armando (@armandodkos) August 5, 2019

Yup. He doesn’t care. He’s totally checked out. This speech had the same level of passive resistance as his Access Hollywood apology. https://t.co/v0zQeUg6Uh — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) August 5, 2019

proof that whatever @realDonaldTrump says in his prepared remarks is a just for show performance…he is still stoking dangerous attacks on the free press. He blames the press for doing it’s job – reporting the facts – while ignoring the role he has played in inspiring violence https://t.co/ipXJ82lMUs — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) August 5, 2019

He got the city wrong.

He got the causes wrong.

He got the fixes wrong. He’s completely incapable of rising to the moment. — Lily Adams (@adamslily) August 5, 2019

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo” Toledo? pic.twitter.com/xVkqrveEl9 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 5, 2019