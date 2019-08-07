Quantcast
‘You caused this’: Trump destroyed for attacking Democrats hours before heading to El Paso, Dayton to create ‘unity’

16 mins ago

President Donald Trump is being vilified for lashing out at Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and framing the Dayton, Ohio mass shooter as a Democrat, just hours before he will travel to El Paso – O’Rourke’s hometown – and Dayton.

Trump largely ignored this past weekend’s two mass shootings, at least one of which was domestic terrorism, as he golfed at his Bedminster, New Jersey club. He made remarks to the American people Monday morning, however, promising to unify a grieving nation.

The President told all of America “we must honor the sacred memory of those we have lost by acting as one people. Open wounds cannot heal if we are divided.”

“Now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside, so destructive, and find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion, and love.”

“We must seek real bipartisan solutions, we have to do that in a bipartisan manner, that will truly make America safer and better for all.”

“Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”

Apparently, those words were spoken by the president but not meant to be taken literally.

Just before the stroke of midnight, late Tuesday night, the President broke his promise of unity, bipartisanship, love, honor, and devotion.

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!” Trump tweeted.

The President likely was lashing out at O’Rourke, who served as El Paso’s U.S. Congressman and came extremely close to defeating Republican Senator Ted Cruz last year. O’Rourke called Trump a racist and blamed him for contributing to the white nationalism and white supremacism that’s fueling much of the domestic terror across America.

And Trump tried to paint the Dayton, Ohio murderer as a Democrat, in a Wednesday morning tweet:

Many are furious, especially since many people in El Paso and Dayton urged him to not show up today, as he is seen as the catalyst – or worse – for these massacres.

This one tweet, however, may reveal Trump’s real motivation:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
