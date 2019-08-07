‘You caused this’: Trump destroyed for attacking Democrats hours before heading to El Paso, Dayton to create ‘unity’

President Donald Trump is being vilified for lashing out at Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and framing the Dayton, Ohio mass shooter as a Democrat, just hours before he will travel to El Paso – O’Rourke’s hometown – and Dayton.

Trump largely ignored this past weekend’s two mass shootings, at least one of which was domestic terrorism, as he golfed at his Bedminster, New Jersey club. He made remarks to the American people Monday morning, however, promising to unify a grieving nation.

The President told all of America “we must honor the sacred memory of those we have lost by acting as one people. Open wounds cannot heal if we are divided.”

“Now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside, so destructive, and find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion, and love.”

“We must seek real bipartisan solutions, we have to do that in a bipartisan manner, that will truly make America safer and better for all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”

Apparently, those words were spoken by the president but not meant to be taken literally.

Just before the stroke of midnight, late Tuesday night, the President broke his promise of unity, bipartisanship, love, honor, and devotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!” Trump tweeted.

The President likely was lashing out at O’Rourke, who served as El Paso’s U.S. Congressman and came extremely close to defeating Republican Senator Ted Cruz last year. O’Rourke called Trump a racist and blamed him for contributing to the white nationalism and white supremacism that’s fueling much of the domestic terror across America.

And Trump tried to paint the Dayton, Ohio murderer as a Democrat, in a Wednesday morning tweet:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile, the Dayton, Ohio, shooter had a history of supporting political figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and ANTIFA.” @OANN I hope other news outlets will report this as opposed to Fake News. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Many are furious, especially since many people in El Paso and Dayton urged him to not show up today, as he is seen as the catalyst – or worse – for these massacres.

Good to see you keeping to that anti-hate pledge you made *checks notes* Monday. — Victoria Brownworth 🏳️‍🌈 (@VABVOX) August 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The El Palso white supremacist terrorist quoted you 8 times in his manifesto for his reason for slaughtering 22 people. You caused this directly. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 7, 2019

And this, folks, is the president’s mindset just hours before he visits the families and first responders in Dayton and El Paso. https://t.co/JSKIqgGqW1 — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) August 7, 2019

2 days ago you were speaking about unity now you are rubbishing Beto O’Rouke while you should be supporting him as he works hard to help his shocked and grieving community WTF is WRONG with you seriously you are not fit to remain potus RESIGN — BABY-CATCHER 👶🏻👶🏽 🍑🤡👽👈🏻🌊 (@delsuite) August 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s actually polling at 3% among the Democrats but still beating you by 6.6%. I predict that you’re not going to talk about those polls, Talkie Boy.https://t.co/WO0KjtQ8PO — JRehling (@JRehling) August 7, 2019

So very unifying and dignified of a response. With words like that, I’m sure you’re bringing the entire country together. (Sarcasm) Instead of echoing Beto’s words that most of America agrees with, you personally attack him and, in doing so, you divide the country even further. — Asᴛᴀʀᴛɪᴇʟ©®™✪ (@Astartiel) August 7, 2019

This one tweet, however, may reveal Trump’s real motivation:

ADVERTISEMENT