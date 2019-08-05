Young Mitch McConnell supporters pose for a photo strangling a cardboard cutout of AOC

On Monday, a picture appeared on Instagram, apparently taken by a group of young men supporting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the Fancy Farm, Kentucky political picnic.

The picture showed them gathered around a cardboard cutout of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), with one of them gripping the cutout’s throat to look as if he was strangling her:

i guess mitch is ok with a bunch of his white boys symbolically attacking a cutout of aoc pic.twitter.com/pcPT7YfsVr — gg 🙊🙈🙉 (@gina_goldberg) August 5, 2019

This was not the only inflammatory exhibition by Republicans at the Fancy Farm event. Other supporters of McConnell set up a display of tombstones depicting both former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland and Democratic Senate challenger Amy McGrath. McConnell’s campaign drew controversy for sharing this image.