‘A genuine threat to democracy’: Trump gets torn to pieces for ‘appalling’ threat to arrest Adam Schiff

President Donald Trump on Monday ratcheted up his angry rhetoric against his political opponents by suggesting Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be arrested for “treason.”

Trump on Monday morning sent out a spittle-flecked tweet attacking Schiff that ended with the question, “Arrest for treason?” This latest threat comes just hours after the president warned of a possible civil war if House Democrats impeached him.

The president’s attack on Schiff drew swift condemnation on the internet, and was condemned by one Twitter user as “a genuine threat to our democracy.”

Check out the reactions below.

In all seriousness, this is appalling and a genuine threat to our democracy. It’s the President calling for the arrest of a member of Congress **FOR TREASON** because he has the audacity to perform his constitutional duty to be a check on the executive branch. https://t.co/FHwPiStrkQ — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) September 30, 2019

Every Republican standing behind Trump is essentially saying they’re ok with @POTUS calling for the arrest of a Congressman for treason (punishable by death). They’re ok with soliciting foreign interference and coverups. They’re betraying their country for a simpleton con man. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 30, 2019

Unfortunately for @realDonaldTrump, Article I, Section 6 of the US Constitution would prevent his arrest, since it clearly states that “for any Speech or Debate in either House, they [members of Congress] shall not be questioned in any other Place.” Also, it’s not treason. https://t.co/oDwvHmDyfH — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 30, 2019

“Arrest for Treason?”

Yes-

You should be arrested for treason right now. pic.twitter.com/extRU4BoEl — Gary Hall (@southerntails1) September 30, 2019

Here he’s calling for the arrest of his opponents and accusing them of the crime of treason. The weaker he gets, the weaker he gets. He’s proving the case against him. Pelosi was right. He’s self-impeaching. https://t.co/dPXqKb4oMt — John Stoehr’s Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) September 30, 2019

the barista put two creams in my coffee instead of a cream and sugar arrest for treason? — Steve Place (@stevenplace) September 30, 2019

We need a law called “The Donald J. Trump Act” that makes it clear that a sitting President can be indicted. By naming the law after Trump, it will remind people for generations to come of Trump’s corruption and ensure the name Trump will forever be associated with criminality — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 30, 2019

Again, I will say that I am a 21-year Army veteran who just retired last year. And with all that experience, I would go to war for Greta Thunberg before I would for Donald Trump. Commander-in-Chief, my ass. #GretaThunbergOutdidTrump — Robert People (@PeoplesCourt79) September 30, 2019

Never thought I would ever say this about a person I voted for, but man I can’t wait for you to leave office. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 30, 2019

