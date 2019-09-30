Quantcast
‘A genuine threat to democracy’: Trump gets torn to pieces for ‘appalling’ threat to arrest Adam Schiff

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday ratcheted up his angry rhetoric against his political opponents by suggesting Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be arrested for “treason.”

Trump on Monday morning sent out a spittle-flecked tweet attacking Schiff that ended with the question, “Arrest for treason?” This latest threat comes just hours after the president warned of a possible civil war if House Democrats impeached him.

The president’s attack on Schiff drew swift condemnation on the internet, and was condemned by one Twitter user as “a genuine threat to our democracy.”

Check out the reactions below.

