Trump issues ugly threat to arrest Adam Schiff for treason as impeachment gains momentum

President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as impeachment gained momentum.

Polls showed a sharp uptick in public support for impeachment as a series of bombshell revelations showed Trump pressured Ukraine to cook up damaging campaign information against Joe Biden.

The president has attacked a whistleblower who revealed Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president, and he has complained that Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had paraphrased that call during a hearing last week.

“Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people,” Trump tweeted. “It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?”