Quantcast
Connect with us

Alec Baldwin returns to SNL as Donald Trump freaking out about impeachment

Published

6 mins ago

on

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” brought back Alec Baldwin on Saturday to reprise his impersonation of President Donald Trump during the fall season premiere.

The skit began with the president calling television lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“I’m being impeached. It’s the greatest presidential harassment of all time,” Trump’s character said. “I would know, I’m like the president of harassment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Relax, Mr. Trump, we’ve got nothing to worry about. Nobody’s going to find out about our illegal side dealings with the Ukraine,” Giuliani’s character argued. “Or how we tried to cover up those side dealings.”

“Or how we planned to cover up the cover-up,” Giuliani added.

The sketch then brought on an impersonator of Attorney General Bill Barr.

The segment focused on Giuliani’s television blunders, before bringing on a Mike Pence character as somebody to “take the blame for this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump were next to be mocked.

Kim Jong-Un, Kayne West, Don King, Dennis Rodman, Mike Tyson, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Ray Donovan actor Liev Schreiber, John Wick and Liam Neesom were also featured in the skit.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alec Baldwin returns to SNL as Donald Trump freaking out about impeachment

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" brought back Alec Baldwin on Saturday to reprise his impersonation of President Donald Trump during the fall season premiere.

The skit began with the president calling television lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

"I'm being impeached. It's the greatest presidential harassment of all time," Trump's character said. "I would know, I'm like the president of harassment."

"Relax, Mr. Trump, we've got nothing to worry about. Nobody's going to find out about our illegal side dealings with the Ukraine," Giuliani's character argued. "Or how we tried to cover up those side dealings."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump launched crazed late night Twitter rant — spreading 22 RNC oppo research attacks

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry after admitting he solicited foreign election interference in his search for opposition research to help his 2020 re-election bid.

With his efforts backfiring, Trump on Saturday evening relied on the Republican National Committee for opposition research -- known as oppo research -- to attack his opponents.

After starting the day with an unhinged attack on Democrats, the president went to Trump National Golf Club, but instead of returning to the White House refreshed after a day on the links, the president posted more unsubstantiated attacks on Democrats that received swift criticism.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News personality says Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is the White House’s Dwight Schrute

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

On Saturday evening, Donald Trump television lawyer Rudy Giuliani threw two of the administration's cabinet secretaries under the bus.

In an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Giuliani implicated both Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the escalating Ukraine scandal.

Continue Reading
 
 