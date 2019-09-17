Apple slams EU as epic court battle over tax bill begins
Apple went on the offensive against Brussels in an EU court on Tuesday, fighting the European Commission’s landmark order that the iPhone-maker reimburse Ireland 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in back taxes.
The EU’s tax demand, delivered in 2016, “defies reality and common sense,” Apple’s lawyer Daniel Beard told the EU’s lower General Court.
The commission’s “conclusion… is wrong,” he added.
The commission’s historic decision was delivered in August 2016 by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a shock decision that put Europe at the forefront of an emerging effort to rein in the power of US big tech.
Lawyers for the world’s biggest company faced EU officials in the Luxembourg court, challenging a decision that CEO Tim Cook slammed at the time as “total political crap”.
Ireland, which is similarly appealing against the decision, also testified at the start of two days of hearings, and lashed out at the EU’s “astonishing” interpretation of tax law.
“The Commission decision simply ignores Irish laws,” Ireland’s representative Maurice Collins told judges.
The EU accuses Apple of parking untaxed revenue earned in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India in Ireland, which has become a European hub for US-based big tech.
This privilege allegedly gave Apple an advantage over other companies, allowing it to avoid taxes between 2003 and 2014 of around 13 billion euros which, according to Brussels, constituted illegal “state aid” by Ireland.
The judges are not expected to hand down their decision before 2020 and any appeal would then go the EU’s highest court, the European Court of Justice, for a final ruling that could land as late as 2021.
– ‘Rewrite history’ –
Apple fiercely denies the tax bill. The US government also insists the order by Brussels constitutes a major breach of international tax law.
“The European Commission has tried to rewrite Apple’s history in Europe, to ignore Ireland’s tax laws and, in doing so, to disrupt the international tax system,” Tim Cook said in an open letter in 2016.
The group insists that it is in the United States, where the company invests in research and development and thus creates wealth, that it must pay taxes on the revenue in question.
This became possible after a major tax overhaul in the US at the end of 2017 that allowed Apple to repatriate profits made abroad. Apple has promised to pay Washington a tax bill of $37 billion, in addition to the taxes already paid in the United States.
The two days of hearings are taking place in a tense trade context between the EU and the United States where President Donald Trump accuses Europeans of deliberately attacking American technology giants.
The EU’s Competition supremo, Vestager, is in particular accused by the US president of “hating” the US. He has slammed her as the “tax lady” because of the investigations and heavy fines imposed on US groups such as Google.
Pending the conclusion of the case, Apple has blocked the funds in an escrow account: a total of 14.3 billion euros after interest.
The group, which has been present in Ireland since the 1980s, employs around 6,000 people in Cork, the country’s second-largest city.
The first indications of how the Apple case may finish will come as early as September 24 when the same EU court will rule on whether the Vestager was right to demand unpaid taxes from Starbucks and a unit of Fiat Chrysler.
Cardinal Pell files High Court appeal against child sex conviction
Disgraced Cardinal George Pell lodged an appeal against his child sex abuse convictions in Australia's High Court on Tuesday, in a last-ditch effort to clear his name.
Pell filed his application for leave to appeal just one day before the 28-day lodgement window closed, a court official in Canberra told AFP.
It is the final avenue for the 78-year-old -- who is serving a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s -- to get out of jail.
But there is no guarantee that the High Court will agree to consider Pell's case. Australia's most senior judges will now deliberate on whether to allow the appeal to proceed, a process that could take months.
Earth to warm more quickly, new climate models show
Greenhouse gases thrust into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels are warming Earth's surface more quickly than previously understood, according to new climate models set to replace those used in current UN projections, scientists said Tuesday.
By 2100, average temperatures could rise 6.5 to 7.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels if carbon emissions continue unabated, separate models from two leading research centres in France showed.
Breaking Banner
NYT reporter explains how a Trump war with Iran could spiral out of control: ‘Playing with fire’
As President Donald Trump pugnaciously warned on Twitter this weekend that the United States is “locked and loaded” to go after Iran following a recent attack on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, foreign policy experts and observers with actual insight into the situation warned that a conflict in the region could spiral out of control.
New York Times reporter Michael Crowley, appearing on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” on Thursday, argued that a war with Iran could be much more disastrous and challenging than the devastating Iraq War was.
“It would be a huge, huge, mess,” Crowly said. “Iraq at least was country that we were able to militarily defeat and occupy pretty quickly, and then you had this horrible, long occupation with an insurgency that was disastrous. But in the case of Iran, it’s just a much more formidable military adversary with a lot more ways to counterattack and retaliate and escalate. Israel gets dragged in, the global economy could go up in flames. So you’re not just thinking about a theoretical political principle while Trump is betraying his base — it’s that Trump is inviting, if he were to risk a serious conflict with Iran, a potential debacle in so many ways.”