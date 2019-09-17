Award-winning broadcaster Cokie Roberts dies at 75

Veteran broadcaster Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75 due to complications from breast cancer.

Roberts joined NPR in 1978 before moving to ABC News, and she won three Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame. She was also cited by the American Women in Radio and Television as one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting.

“She was a true pioneer for women in journalism,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News, “well-regarded for her insightful analysis of politics and policy in Washington, D.C., countless newsmaking interviews, and, notably, her unwavering support for generations of young women — and men — who would follow in her footsteps.”

She is survived by her husband and fellow journalist Steven Roberts, two children and six grandchildren.