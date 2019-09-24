Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Braincells leaking out of my ears’: Internet recoils at Trump’s insane UN address

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver a deeply ideological address at the United Nations General Assembly.

As the president spoke, commenters on social media expressed their shock at his bizarre attacks on immigrant rights groups, his alleged use of white nationalist dog whistles, and his apparent desire to antagonize every other country he could think of.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few other commentators noted his general lack of energy and slurred speech, and the fact that even members of Trump’s own Cabinet appeared unable to sit through all of this:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Braincells leaking out of my ears’: Internet recoils at Trump’s insane UN address

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver a deeply ideological address at the United Nations General Assembly.

As the president spoke, commenters on social media expressed their shock at his bizarre attacks on immigrant rights groups, his alleged use of white nationalist dog whistles, and his apparent desire to antagonize every other country he could think of.

A few other commentators noted his general lack of energy and slurred speech, and the fact that even members of Trump's own Cabinet appeared unable to sit through all of this:

Continue Reading

Activism

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to fall asleep during Trump’s low energy UN speech

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was said to fall asleep while President Donald Trump delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

As the president droned on Iran, video panned to Ross, who appeared to be sleeping, according some watchers on Twitter.

To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump embraces nationalism in UN speech: ‘The future does not belong to globalists’

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump gave a strikingly nationalist speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

The president denounced globalism before the international organization, and proclaimed the United States the most powerful nation in the world.

"The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots," Trump told the gathering.

"The free world must embrace its national foundations," Trump said, and "must not attempt to erase them or replace them."

Trump then attacked his predecessors for pursuing global agreement.

"Globalism exerted a religious fervor over past leaders," he said. "As far as America is concerned, those days are over."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image