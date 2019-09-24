‘Braincells leaking out of my ears’: Internet recoils at Trump’s insane UN address

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver a deeply ideological address at the United Nations General Assembly.

As the president spoke, commenters on social media expressed their shock at his bizarre attacks on immigrant rights groups, his alleged use of white nationalist dog whistles, and his apparent desire to antagonize every other country he could think of.

A few other commentators noted his general lack of energy and slurred speech, and the fact that even members of Trump’s own Cabinet appeared unable to sit through all of this:

Trumps does not sound healthy at the UN. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) September 24, 2019

Trump is reading this speech like a sleep-deprived hostage.https://t.co/JQzpiiTr13 — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) September 24, 2019

Utterly bizarre, utterly lifeless speech by Trump at the United Nations. Seems like he hates being there and is making no effort to disguise the fact. — Crispian Balmer (@crispiandjb) September 24, 2019

Trump is in high-slurred-speech mode at the UN. As if he just woke up. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 24, 2019

Dang. Trump's listless and his speech is slurred as he addresses the UN. Tea's seen more energetic death bed confessions. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 24, 2019

TRUMP uses an anti-Semitic dogwhistle during his UN speech: "The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots." pic.twitter.com/Fj9YiUZf69 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019

This is a remarkably nationalistic speech already with some real Stephen Miller flourishes! Trump says that countries need to accept their national histories and "it must not attempt to erase them or replace them." — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 24, 2019

The face of every leader is on the verge of laughter. #UNGA — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 24, 2019

Wilbur Ross is fast asleep at the United Nations pic.twitter.com/Tas3DaDuJz — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 24, 2019

Did he just accuse immigration rights organizations of being sex traffickers? — Rachel Murphy Azzara #DemsWork4USA (@RachelAzzara) September 24, 2019

I literally have braincells leaking out my ears.

For the love of God, make him stop! — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) September 24, 2019

I’m not watching Trump’s UN speech, but it seems like it’s going *really* well. pic.twitter.com/8B4a51mjtA — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 24, 2019

This sleepy nationalist speech contains a few lines which are worth analysis: “if you want freedom, take pride in your country…if you want peace, love your nation.” These ideas are not connected – for example, nationalism has not historically been a force for peace per se – — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) September 24, 2019

To sum up, Trump just told the United Nations that it's every country for itself. I think we can all take comfort in the fact that the speech was a rhetorical trank gun. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 24, 2019