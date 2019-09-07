BUSTED: Trump Organization confirms taxpayers paid for US military to visit his Scottish golf club

The scandal over U.S. military financially propping up President Donald Trump’s Scottish golf course continued to expand on Saturday.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the bizarre situation of why millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent at the local airport serving Trump’s Turnberry resort.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Friday called it, “uncharted waters in terms of presidential corruption.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The story was confirmed on Saturday by The New York Times.

“United States military personnel have occasionally stayed at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland while Defense Department planes stop over and refuel at the nearby airport,” The Times reported, based on a single source.

“A representative for the Trump Organization confirmed Saturday that United States military personnel have occasionally stayed at the Trump Turnberry. But the representative said that it happened only a few times a year and that the company was charging the government a discounted rate,” The Times reported.