CIA at war with Trump White House over plan to increase operations in Afghanistan: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Demands by Donald Trump’s administration to secretly expand the CIA’s presence in Afghanistan is getting pushback from higher-ups at the intelligence organization, reports the New York Times.

With negotiations ongoing between the U.S. and the Taliban for an imminent withdrawal, senior Trump advisers want to increase CIA operatives in the country which is complicating closing the deal as intel officials balk.

The Times reports, “Some administration officials want C.I.A.-backed militia forces in Afghanistan to serve as part of a counterterrorism force that would prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State or Al Qaeda as American military troops prepare to leave — in effect, an insurance policy. But others are skeptical that the shadowy militias, many of which face accusations of brutality, can serve as a bulwark against terrorism without the support of the American military.”

Among those pushing back is CIA Director Gina Haspel who has concerns about their mission.

“[Haspel] has raised logistical concerns about the plan with other administration officials, emphasizing that the agency operatives — who marshal the militias to hunt Taliban, Qaeda and Islamic State militants — largely depend on the military for airstrikes, overhead surveillance, medical support and bomb technicians,” the report states.

“The disagreement about the future of the C.I.A. in Afghanistan underscores the fault lines within the administration between those who want a final withdrawal and those who fear it would expose the United States to terrorist threats.,” the report states, adding, “This article is based on interviews with a half-dozen current or former officials briefed on the administration’s discussions. The C.I.A. declined to comment, and the White House declined to respond on the record to a request for comment.”

You can read more here.

 

 

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Nashville Catholic school bans Harry Potter books for containing ‘actual’ curses and spells

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

According to a report from The Tennessean, a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee has pulled all copies of the immensely popular Harry Potter books from the shelves over concerns they contain real spells and curses used by the fictional Hogwarts students.

St. Edward Catholic School students can no longer check out the books, Rev. Dan Reehil, a pastor at the Roman Catholic parish school wrote to parents in an email.

"These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception. The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text," he explained, adding that he had spoken with several experts in exorcism who backed up his decision.

GOP is shooting itself in the foot over its gun stance — and it could cost the party Texas: columnist

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

The Republican Party's total resistance to implementing any kind of laws restricting access to guns is making it completely toxic in many suburban areas, writes Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.

In particular, Rubin writes that the GOP's intractable stance on guns is leading it to lose its edge in Texas, which has long been a stronghold for Republican politics and which in the last month has been the site for two deadly mass shootings.

"Republicans’ collapse in the Texas suburbs -- which is a major factor in making the state competitive -- will only accelerate with its defiant attitude on any gun-safety measure," she writes. "Republicans’ intransigence in the face of the state’s second mass shooting in less than a month will only make matters worse for a party struggling to avoid alienating a key component of winning Republican coalitions in the past."

Please shut up, Mr. President, and read some books

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Amidst a roiling hurricane and another fusillade of Texas gunshots, like many, I was struck by a statement in the new memoir, Call Sign Chaos, written by former Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis with former Reagan Assistant Defense Secretary Bing West. Both men began their careers of public service as US Marines.

They write, “If you haven’t read hundreds of books, you are functionally illiterate, and you will be incompetent, because your personal experiences alone aren’t broad enough to sustain you.”

