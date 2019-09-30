‘Circus clown’ Giuliani is in serious legal danger and should lawyer up immediately: Clinton impeachment lawyer
Julian Epstein, who served as the chief counsel for House Judiciary Democrats during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Monday that Democrats need to be very deliberate in how they go about conducting their investigation.
In particular, Epstein urged caution in the way that Democrats approach Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is a central figure in the Ukraine scandal.
“I would… interview Rudy Giuliani under oath in private,” Epstein explained. “He’s a little bit of a cartoon at this point… He’s a little bit of a circus clown in this effort. And I don’t think giving him a public forum advances the conversation, but I would put him under oath.”
Epstein then made a recommendation to Giuliani and other Trump administration officials involved in the scandal: Lawyer up.
“All of these witnesses — Rudy Giuliani and a lot of the Justice Department, including the attorney general, and a lot of the witnesses at the State Department — I think all of these individuals that may have been involved inside the Ukraine matter or other misconduct… they would be advised to get an attorney at this point,” he said. “There is a lot of exposure and a lot of pressure on a lot of witnesses to start talking as we go through this investigation process.”
Watch the video below.
