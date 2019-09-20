CNN lays out damning timeline of Trump and Giuliani’s calls to Ukraine seeking dirt on Biden

Following Rudy Giuliani’s extraordinary appearance on CNN on Thursday night, where he may have admitted the commission of a crime, the hosts of CNN’s “New Day” compiled a timeline linking the approximate date of Trump’s phone call that was flagged by a whistleblower to subsequent events involving Ukraine.

According to the timeline, presented by hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Trump spoke with the president of Ukraine on July 25, with Giuliani meeting with him later that month.

What followed was the August 12 whistleblower complaint and then Trump blocking aide to Ukraine by the end of the month.

After three House committees opened up investigations into Giulini’s overtures to the Ukraine on Sept. 9, Trump lifted his embargo on Sept. 12.

