CNN lays out damning timeline of Trump and Giuliani’s calls to Ukraine seeking dirt on Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Following Rudy Giuliani’s extraordinary appearance on CNN on Thursday night, where he may have admitted the commission of a crime, the hosts of CNN’s “New Day” compiled a timeline linking the approximate date of Trump’s phone call that was flagged by a whistleblower to subsequent events involving Ukraine.

According to the timeline, presented by hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Trump spoke with the president of Ukraine on July 25, with Giuliani meeting with him later that month.

What followed was the August 12 whistleblower complaint and then Trump blocking aide to Ukraine by the end of the month.

After three House committees opened up investigations into Giulini’s overtures to the Ukraine on Sept. 9, Trump lifted his embargo on Sept. 12.

Watch below:

Is Trump a master of ‘3-D chess’? Expert says nope

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

Politics is often conceived as a type of game. To win, a person or group must amass more power than the other players in order to advance their own goals. Victory can be achieved through cooperation with the other players, domination over them or some combination of the two.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Alternatively, a person or group can decide not to participate in this current version of politics, while they seek to invent their own game with different rules.

Watch Rudy Giuliani’s stunning confession that he has been pressuring Ukraine officials for dirt on Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

Attorney for the president Rudy Giuliani gave a combative, belligerent and downright incoherent interview on CNN Thursday evening, raving about a ballooning scandal involving Donald Trump and Ukraine.

Giuliani and Trump have apparently been pressuring the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a probe that could help the president’s re-election campaign. That massive scandal had been unfurling on its own for months, but it blew up Thursday when multiple reports revealed that a mysteriously suppressed whistleblower complaint in the intelligence community reportedly concerns Trump’s conduct and the country of Ukraine.

‘It’s treachery if not treason’: Harvard’s Laurence Tribe destroys Trump’s claim he’s above the law

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Legendary constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe explained the legality of President Donald Trump's claim to be above the law during a Thursday evening appearance on MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell.

The host played a notorious clip of Trump.

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters. Okay? It’s like incredible," Trump argued.

"And now he has gone beyond that," O'Donnell noted. "Now the president is sayin, 'I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I cannot be prosecuted for that crime. Or any crime.'"

