CNN’s Jim Acosta busts Trump’s whistleblower lies: ‘Just not answering questions in a straightforward fashion’
CNN’s Jim Acosta busted several falsehoods in President Donald Trump’s remarks from the Oval Office about a whistleblower complaint filed against him by an intelligence official.
The president answered questions about the complaint, which appears to center on a phone call he made to the Ukrainian president, during a White House news conference with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.
“He did not really answer the question whether or not he spoke with the Ukranian prime minister about former Vice President Joe Biden, at one point saying it doesn’t matter what he discussed,” Acosta said. “But there are plenty of contradictions here that the president offered up to reporters when he was sitting down in the Oval Office, at one point describing the whistleblower has being partisan and part of a hack job, but at the same time saying he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is.”
“The White House is not saying at this point whether or not they know who this whistleblower is, specifically, who the individual is, or who filed that whistleblower complaint that’s being blocked by the administration, in terms of being turned over to Congress,” he added.
Acosta said more questions remained, and he accused the White House of “stonewalling” Congress by refusing to turn over the whistleblower complaint, as required by law.
“The president, as you saw during that spray in the Oval Office with reporters, was just not answering questions in a straightforward fashion in terms of what he talked about with the Ukranian president about Vice President Joe Biden and whether or not there was some kind of offer on the table in that conversation,” Acosta said.
“It just seems this whistleblower complaint is hanging over everything at the White House and the president and his top officials just are not providing any information,” he added.
Dem lawmaker encourages acting-DNI to ignore White House and deliver the whistleblower report directly to Congress
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning to discuss an alarming whistleblower report on Donald Trump's actions that the president's administration is withholding from Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) encouraged the acting Director of National Intelligence to hand the report over and ignore the administration.
Speaking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Swalwell made a direct appeal to acting-DNI head Joseph Maguire.
"This is an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to unite and say, we don't want this in our democracy," Swalwell explained. "You know, that's why I wrote the Protecting Our Democracy Act, to, you know, have a bipartisan commission look at this."
WATCH: Trump’s long history of spilling America’s secrets to foreign leaders catalogued by CNN’s Avlon
President Donald Trump this week claimed that would never be stupid enough to say something inappropriate to foreign officials when he knew that all of his calls were being monitored.
However, CNN's John Avlon on Friday went down the president's long history of making inappropriate comments to foreign leaders, including times when he spilled important intelligence secrets.
Avlon began by noting that Trump has repeatedly cast aspersions on the intelligence community, including when he infamously said that he didn't believe Russia tried to help him win the 2016 election despite multiple intelligence assessments showing just that.
Dem lawmaker Speier bluntly calls out Trump for using taxpayer money for his Ukraine Biden oppo research
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) ripped into President Donald Trump over the whistleblower report that seems to indicate the president was holding back aid to the Ukraine in return for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the California Democrat said she learned very little in a private meeting on the explosive whistleblower report on Thursday, before talk turned to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's meltdown and confession on CNN that he had been pressuring officials in the Ukraine over Biden.
"What we know is zero," Speier said. "So if, in fact, what is being reported is true, that means the president of the United States is using taxpayer money to try and have opposition research for his political campaign determined by how much money he gives to a foreign country and that is reprehensible."