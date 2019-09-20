Dem lawmaker Speier bluntly calls out Trump for using taxpayer money for his Ukraine Biden oppo research

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) ripped into President Donald Trump over the whistleblower report that seems to indicate the president was holding back aid to the Ukraine in return for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the California Democrat said she learned very little in a private meeting on the explosive whistleblower report on Thursday, before talk turned to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s meltdown and confession on CNN that he had been pressuring officials in the Ukraine over Biden.
“What we know is zero,” Speier said. “So if, in fact, what is being reported is true, that means the president of the United States is using taxpayer money to try and have opposition research for his political campaign determined by how much money he gives to a foreign country and that is reprehensible.”
“Rudy Giuliani says it’s justified, it’s fine,” Camerota pressed. “I think he’s trying to suggest that it’s sort of par for the course. Is Giuliani right?”
“What’s so ironic about that is the president made no effort and has disputed the fact that Russia worked on efforts to undermine our election in 2016 and refuses to admit that that took place,” Speier explained. “There is a serious problem here and Rudy Giuliani is not the spokesman of truth, for sure.”
A defiant President Donald Trump said on Friday that whatever he told Ukraine's prime minister about seeking dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden wasn't important.
As reported by CNN's Jim Acosta, the president told reporters in the Oval Office that "it doesn’t matter what I discussed" recently with Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, and then pivoted to attacking Biden.
"Someone ought to look into Joe Biden," the president said.
Appearing with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, a former National Security Council staffer under President George W. Bush knocked down Donald Trump's claims about his scandalous call with the president of Ukraine where he reportedly offered military aid in exchange for opposition research on former VP Joe Biden.
With the president asserting that people other than the whistleblower were aware of his comments and didn't object, former presidential special assistant Michael Allen, said that would be unlikely.
"That is not necessarily true," Allen explained. "In the White House, there are people listening in on the conversations, properly, for the purpose of taking notes. A greater number of people see transcripts. But I don't think it is the case that, just because one person came forward, that others wouldn't or couldn't corroborate that story."
Anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson has long warned Democrats against launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, but the latest revelations about the president reportedly making "promises" to the Ukrainian government in exchange for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden have changed his mind.
Wilson on Friday morning responded to a tweet from former Florida Republican congressman David Jolly, who recommended filing an article of impeachment against the president to force the Department of Justice to let Congress see an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint about the president's actions.