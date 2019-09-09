Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Despicable’ Trump’s attack on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen is ‘early stage fascism’: ex-White House official

Published

1 min ago

on

During an extensive interview on CNN’s “New Day,” former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci hammered Donald Trump for his ugly attack on singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and said it was yet another indication of the president’s “dementia.”

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, the former friend and adviser was asked about the president’s late Sunday night tweets where he called author and model Teigen “filthy-mouthed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despicable stuff,” he immediately shot back

“Why is that despicable?” Camerota asked.

“Because he’s a private citizen, he’s a fellow citizen in the United States and his wife is a private citizen,” Scaramucci explained.

“Yeah but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen–,” Camerota attempted only to be cut off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re going to normalize it now? ” Scaramucci asked. “You’ve had 44 presidents. Have any of the other presidents in recent history, modern history gone after their private citizens whether they’re celebrities or not celebrities?”

“What you’re doing is normalizing it because of the last two and a half years this guy has acted like a bully, a crazy person against his fellow citizens,” he continued. “He may not have early-stage dementia but has early-stage fascism.”

“He’s gone after my wife, John Legend’s wife. If you want to go after me, no problem, I’m just a fellow citizen,” he added. “But, you know, I’m speaking out against you, go after me. You’re going to go after my wife? After John Legend’s wife? I mean, this guy is despicable, to use his own words, he’s a very, very bad guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scaramiucci later added, “The nastiness, the meanness. I mean, he’s in full Chernobyl meltdown mania.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mike Pence battled Trump over holding Taliban talks at Camp David: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

According to a report from NBC, Vice President Mike Pence joined forces with national security adviser John Bolton to tell Donald Trump that his plan to meet with members at the Taliban at Camp David was a bad idea and would blow up on the president.

The report notes that Bolton was insistent the talks not happen and that Pence backed him up.

Both Pence and Bolton reportedly attempted to convince the president that holding the meetings during the week of 9/11 remembrances was a terrible idea -- but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the bizarre tale of the Bundy brother’s ‘Oregon standoff’ explains what happened to America in 2016

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Anthony McCann's "Shadowlands: Fear and Freedom at the Oregon Standoff" is one of those extraordinary books that seems to be about one thing, and turns out to be about almost everything. I raved to people a lot while I was reading it, drawing unwise comparisons to "Moby-Dick" and "Beyond Good and Evil."I'm still somewhat OK with those analogies. But rather than going deep on the lit-crit, I would more soberly suggest that "Shadowlands" belongs on the shelf beside Peter Matthiessen's "In the Spirit of Crazy Horse" or Edward Abbey's "Desert Solitaire," as a work of political nonfiction that isn't really "political," at least not in the narrow, normative use of that word.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Chrissy Teigen absolutely obliterates Trump after he calls her John Legend’s ‘filthy mouthed wife’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the couple appeared on an MSNBC town hall on criminal justice -- and thousands of other social media users hurled mockery at him.

The president was apparently angered that Teigen and Legend, as well as host Lester Holt, failed to credit him with signing what’s known as the First Step Act, and he attacked the two men by name but failed to tag Teigen -- a Twitter celebrity with 11.5 million followers.

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about....

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image