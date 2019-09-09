‘Despicable’ Trump’s attack on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen is ‘early stage fascism’: ex-White House official

During an extensive interview on CNN’s “New Day,” former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci hammered Donald Trump for his ugly attack on singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and said it was yet another indication of the president’s “dementia.”
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, the former friend and adviser was asked about the president’s late Sunday night tweets where he called author and model Teigen “filthy-mouthed.”
“Despicable stuff,” he immediately shot back
“Why is that despicable?” Camerota asked.
“Because he’s a private citizen, he’s a fellow citizen in the United States and his wife is a private citizen,” Scaramucci explained.
“Yeah but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen–,” Camerota attempted only to be cut off.
“You’re going to normalize it now? ” Scaramucci asked. “You’ve had 44 presidents. Have any of the other presidents in recent history, modern history gone after their private citizens whether they’re celebrities or not celebrities?”
“What you’re doing is normalizing it because of the last two and a half years this guy has acted like a bully, a crazy person against his fellow citizens,” he continued. “He may not have early-stage dementia but has early-stage fascism.”
“He’s gone after my wife, John Legend’s wife. If you want to go after me, no problem, I’m just a fellow citizen,” he added. “But, you know, I’m speaking out against you, go after me. You’re going to go after my wife? After John Legend’s wife? I mean, this guy is despicable, to use his own words, he’s a very, very bad guy.”
Scaramiucci later added, “The nastiness, the meanness. I mean, he’s in full Chernobyl meltdown mania.”
Watch below:
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
