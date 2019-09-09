‘Despicable’ Trump’s attack on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen is ‘early stage fascism’: ex-White House official

During an extensive interview on CNN’s “New Day,” former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci hammered Donald Trump for his ugly attack on singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and said it was yet another indication of the president’s “dementia.”

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, the former friend and adviser was asked about the president’s late Sunday night tweets where he called author and model Teigen “filthy-mouthed.”

“Despicable stuff,” he immediately shot back

“Why is that despicable?” Camerota asked.

“Because he’s a private citizen, he’s a fellow citizen in the United States and his wife is a private citizen,” Scaramucci explained.

“Yeah but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen–,” Camerota attempted only to be cut off.

“You’re going to normalize it now? ” Scaramucci asked. “You’ve had 44 presidents. Have any of the other presidents in recent history, modern history gone after their private citizens whether they’re celebrities or not celebrities?”

“What you’re doing is normalizing it because of the last two and a half years this guy has acted like a bully, a crazy person against his fellow citizens,” he continued. “He may not have early-stage dementia but has early-stage fascism.”

“He’s gone after my wife, John Legend’s wife. If you want to go after me, no problem, I’m just a fellow citizen,” he added. “But, you know, I’m speaking out against you, go after me. You’re going to go after my wife? After John Legend’s wife? I mean, this guy is despicable, to use his own words, he’s a very, very bad guy.”

Scaramiucci later added, “The nastiness, the meanness. I mean, he’s in full Chernobyl meltdown mania.”

Watch below: