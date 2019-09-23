‘Did Obama know?’ Rudy Giuliani flings wild new accusations against Biden in overnight tweet rant

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani hurled accusations of Ukraine corruption at Joe Biden and his son in a series of middle-of-the-night tweets.

The president admitted Sunday to speaking to Ukraine’s president about an investigation of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a natural gas company in the country, after a series of reports revealed his efforts to pressure that government to come up with dirt on the former vice president.

Early Monday morning, Giuliani accused Kiev of laundering $3 million to Hunter Biden and suggested the Obama administration was aware but did nothing, although the former New York City mayor offered no supporting evidence of those allegations.

NEW FACT: One $3million payment to Biden’s son from Ukraine to Latvia to Cyprus to US. When Prosecutor asked Cyprus for amount going to son, he was told US embassy (Obama’s) instructed them not to provide the amount. Prosecutor getting too close to son and Biden had him fired. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

Did Obama know that his VP, the one he put in charge of giving billions to Ukraine, had a son who was making millions on the board of one of the most corrupt companies in Ukraine. Biden’s boss had stolen $5b from Ukraine and was a fugitive. Did Obama know? Did he approve? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

Biden scandal only beginning. Lots more evidence on Ukraine like today’s money laundering of $3 million. 4 or 5 big disclosures. Also the $1.5 billion China gave to Biden’s fund while Joe was, as usual, failing in his negotiations with China is worse. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

If Dem party doesn’t call for investigation of Bidens’ millions from Ukraine and billions from China, they will own it. Bidens’ made big money selling public office. How could Obama have allowed this to happen? Will Dems continue to condone and enable this kind pay-for-play? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

Hunter Biden was paid $50,000 a month to serve on the board of directors for Burisma Holdings, which was under investigation by a Ukrainian prosecutor for corruption.

Joe Biden has openly boasted that he pressured Ukraine to fire that prosecutor when he was vice president, because that law enforcement official himself was tainted by corruption.