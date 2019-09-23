Quantcast
‘Did Obama know?’ Rudy Giuliani flings wild new accusations against Biden in overnight tweet rant

1 min ago

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani hurled accusations of Ukraine corruption at Joe Biden and his son in a series of middle-of-the-night tweets.

The president admitted Sunday to speaking to Ukraine’s president about an investigation of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a natural gas company in the country, after a series of reports revealed his efforts to pressure that government to come up with dirt on the former vice president.

Early Monday morning, Giuliani accused Kiev of laundering $3 million to Hunter Biden and suggested the Obama administration was aware but did nothing, although the former New York City mayor offered no supporting evidence of those allegations.

Hunter Biden was paid $50,000 a month to serve on the board of directors for Burisma Holdings, which was under investigation by a Ukrainian prosecutor for corruption.

Joe Biden has openly boasted that he pressured Ukraine to fire that prosecutor when he was vice president, because that law enforcement official himself was tainted by corruption.


