E. Jean Carroll rakes Trump over the coals for hypocritical whining about impeachment

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump responded to the wave of fresh calls for impeachment with a familiar catchphrase:

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

One person who was less than impressed with Trump’s outburst was advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who had a few choice words for the president:

I, and every woman in America who has ever been assaulted, harassed, badgered, pestered, and dragged through the mud by a man in power, are ASTOUNDED that Mr. Trump would cry out ” Presidential Harassment!” https://t.co/TgHhkXRXsJ — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 24, 2019

Carroll attracted national attention earlier this year with an allegation that Trump raped her in a department store in the 90s — an allegation that Trump has attempted to deny by saying she is “not my type.”