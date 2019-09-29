Former Trump White House official blows up president’s latest conspiracy theory and dropkicks Giuliani for pushing it

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week” with host George Stephanopoulos, former Donald Trump Administration Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert slapped down a new conspiracy theory the president has been pushing and knocked Rudy Giuliani for encouraging the president to repeat it.

Bossert made a point of noting that that the unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine was responsible for the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016 is nothing more than a “conspiracy theory” and lacks “validity.”

“It’s not only a conspiracy theory, it is completely debunked,” Bossert told the ABC host before adding, “At this point, I am deeply frustrated with what [Giuliani] and the legal team are doing, and repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again and for clarity, let me just repeat that it has no validity.”

