George Conway pushes case for immediate removal of ‘irreparably defective’ Trump after Alabama hurricane lies

Published

1 min ago

on

In the wake of Donald Trump’s insistence that he was absolutely correct that Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on Alabama — and his inability to admit he was wrong — the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, reposted a tweetstorm from a Twitter account specializing in “narcissistic & antisocial personality disorders” to make the case for the president’s removal before it’s too late.

Conservative attorney George Conway — who has repeatedly stated that Trump suffers from narcissistic personality disorder — found validation in tweets from @AntiNarcopathyPharmD which he proceeded to share with his 656,000 twitter followers.

Using Trump’s refusal to admit he was wrong about the hurricane path, the AntiNarcopathy wrote, “Trump is conscienceless. He doesn’t have a normal emotional operating system. He knows he’s defective. This true self is unacceptable to him so he manufacturers and manipulates an idealized self he can live with into being. He represses the true self.”

The next tweet explained, “He will do anything to protect his idealized self and prevent you from learning he’s irreparably defective. His entire survival depends on preserving and protecting the idealized self from exposure. He’s learned to pretend he has humanity by observing others.”

Through seven tweets (which can be seen below) making the case, AntiNarcopathy concluded: “This President is mentally unfit due to personality disorders that make him conscience defective and disconnected from reality and humanity. Many of us warned of his dangerousness in early 2016, long before he was the GOP nominee, let alone the POTUS.

See below:


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP desperately trying to dump the ‘dregs’ of the party over fears of another election wipeout: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

Faced with what is expected to be a high- turnout 2020 election with Donald Trump on the ballot, Republican leaders are working behind the scenes to primary several incumbents who face certain defeat should they survive and make it to the general election.

According to Politico, "Party officials normally hate primary challenges and all the messy drama that comes with a family feud. But this cycle, Republicans see an opportunity to clean out the dregs of the GOP."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Right-wing religious prayer pleas make hurricane victims worse off — here’s how

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

christian evangelicals raising hands in praise prayer

Right-wing evangelical leaders often make grand displays of piety and sympathy for those in the path of deadly weather events like Hurricane Dorian. But as Rewire.News' Tony Keddie noted in an opinion column, those who preach the so-called "Prosperity Gospel" are in fact bringing further harm to these victims.

"In between advertising her own books and promoting her rock star husband’s albums, Trump’s Prosperity Gospel confidant, Paula White-Cain, took a moment to acknowledge those affected by Hurricane Dorian," wrote Keddie. "White-Cain tweeted a link to the evangelical pastor Greg Laurie’s Fox News article defending 'prayer' as a legitimate response to mass shootings and hurricanes ... This is surprising because Laurie has criticized Prosperity Gospel preachers like White-Cain for glorifying the human will more than the divine will and prayer can often be a point of contention in these debates."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s trade war is a disaster — and the numbers prove it: WSJ editorial board

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

On Saturday, the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board blasted President Donald Trump for kneecapping the U.S. economy with an open-ended, sweeping trade war — and warned that the "trade uncertainty principle" is wiping out the economic gains of the previous few years.

"President Trump tweeted Friday that 'The Economy is great. The only thing adding to 'uncertainty' is the Fake News!' Sorry, sir. The economy is fair to good, but it’s no longer as great as it was last year, and a major reason is the uncertainty caused by Mr. Trump’s trade policy," wrote the board.

Continue Reading
 
 
