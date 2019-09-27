Germany cracks network hosting Darknet platforms inside a former NATO bunker
German police said Friday they had busted a network hosting so-called Darknet platforms illegally trading drugs, stolen data and child pornography online on servers hidden in a former NATO bunker.
Seven suspects were arrested in a series of raids Thursday targeting the operators of the “Bulletproof Hoster” service located in what was dubbed the “Cyber Bunker”, police and prosecutors said.
The servers hosted, or provided the internet architecture for, illegal websites that also peddled stolen data and forged documents, and from which large-scale cyber attacks have been carried out.
Thirteen suspected members — 12 men and one woman, aged from 20 to 59 — allegedly set up and ran the powerful servers inside a former NATO bunker in the town of Traben-Trarbach in Rhineland-Palatinate state.
Those kept in custody were four Dutch citizens, two Germans and one Bulgarian.
Several hundred police were involved in raids in Germany and other European countries that netted some 200 servers, numerous data carriers and mobile phones and a large sum of cash.
The websites included what was once the world’s second largest Darknet marketplace for drugs, the e-commerce platform ‘Wall Street Market’, which was brought down by investigators earlier this year.
An online attack that affected 1.25 million routers of German provider Deutsche Telekom in November 2016 was also controlled via a server located in the cyber bunker, the regional public prosecutor’s office said.
Other illicit websites hosted on the servers included “Fraudsters”, “lifestylepharma” and “Cannabis Road.”
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump supporters’ ‘lame excuses’ for Ukraine call torn apart by conservative writer
Conservative Ramesh Ponnuru has written a blistering column in which he tears apart what he describes as "lame excuses" Trump supporters have made for the president's impeachable conduct.
At the start of his latest Bloomberg column, Ponnuru chides some Democrats for their own rhetorical excesses, such as declarations that the president committing "treason" by trying to push Ukraine to help him dig up dirt on political enemies. As Ponnuru notes, it is not treasonous to seek aid from a foreign country unless the United States is at war with that country.
Breaking Banner
Conservative lays out 7 very bad signs for Trump in the Ukraine scandal
On Friday, President Donald Trump once again tried to undermine the intel whistleblower who alleged in an official complaint that the president had tried to trade military aid for information about Joe Biden.
"Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all," Trump wrote on Twitter. "In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?"
Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all. In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘shakedown scheme’ against Ukraine requires impeachment and removal: Foreign policy expert
President Donald Trump has abused the public trust, according to a foreign policy expert, and must be impeached and removed from office.
Americans can no longer trust the president after a whistleblower complaint revealed that he tried to extract a "favor" from the Ukrainian government in exchange for congressionally approved military aid, argued Harvard University professor Stephen Walt in a column for Foreign Policy.
"Whether you are a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent, you cannot trust Donald Trump to place the interests of the nation ahead of his own, or to conduct a foreign policy that would faithfully advance the national interest," argued Walt, an international relations professor. "In the realist world in which we live, a world where even the mighty United States sometimes faces genuine dangers, that is not a risk any of us should be forced to run. That is why Trump should be impeached and eventually removed from the presidency."