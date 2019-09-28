Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani is ‘carving a path of destruction’: Ex-prosecutor calls Trump’s attorney an ongoing disaster for president

Published

2 hours ago

on

On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig broke down how President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is making the situation immeasurably worse for his boss.

“Is Rudy Giuliani creating more problems for himself, questioning if he was or is some kind of pseudo-envoy for the White House?” asked anchor Victor Blackwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rudy Giuliani is carving a path of destruction for himself and others around him,” said Honig. “I don’t understand what his legal or tactical strategy is at all.”

“He’s suggesting he openly was serving as an envoy for Trump and the United States government,” continued Honig. “Keep in mind, Giuliani is a private citizen working only for President Trump. He came out, almost boasting about the fact he was trying to get Ukraine to dig for dirt on Joe Biden. Why on Earth would his personal attorney be involved? There are plenty of official channels to do that. By having Rudy Giuliani do that, it makes it more clear the real goal was to benefit Donald Trump personally and politically.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet buries Trump for singling out lawmakers of color and Jewish Democrats in ‘Savages’ tweet

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

Moments after Donald Trump raged on Twitter at "Democrat Savages" for pursuing impeachment proceedings against him, observant commenters noted that the president singled out only lawmakers of color and Jewish Democrats out of the 230 currently in the House -- along with mentioning former President Barack Obama.

On Saturday morning Trump aimed his barbs at Democrats by writing, "Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmakers are furious with Rudy Giuliani — and turning on him for putting Trump in legal jeopardy

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

Since the development of the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump's apparent attempt to strong-arm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a good deal of the focus has gone to his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been making the rounds on social media and national television to "defend" his and the president's behavior and, with every breath, incriminated both of them further.

According to Politico, a number of Republicans on Capitol Hill are now thoroughly fed up with Giuliani's antics.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump busted as a ‘fool’ by GOP consultant for letting Rudy ‘gallivant’ around Europe pursuing Biden dirt

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

According to a normally stalwart defender of Donald Trump, the president is acting like a "fool" by allowing Rudy Giuliani to run around Europe looking for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Scott Jennings seemed furious about the damage the former New York mayor is doing to Donald Trump administration.

"Scott, we know that Rudy Giuliani says he will not testify without a green light from President Trump and that the conversations should be protected by attorney/client privilege. Is that protection applicable here?" host Paul asked.

Continue Reading
 
 