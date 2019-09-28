Giuliani is ‘carving a path of destruction’: Ex-prosecutor calls Trump’s attorney an ongoing disaster for president

On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig broke down how President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is making the situation immeasurably worse for his boss.
“Is Rudy Giuliani creating more problems for himself, questioning if he was or is some kind of pseudo-envoy for the White House?” asked anchor Victor Blackwell.
“Rudy Giuliani is carving a path of destruction for himself and others around him,” said Honig. “I don’t understand what his legal or tactical strategy is at all.”
“He’s suggesting he openly was serving as an envoy for Trump and the United States government,” continued Honig. “Keep in mind, Giuliani is a private citizen working only for President Trump. He came out, almost boasting about the fact he was trying to get Ukraine to dig for dirt on Joe Biden. Why on Earth would his personal attorney be involved? There are plenty of official channels to do that. By having Rudy Giuliani do that, it makes it more clear the real goal was to benefit Donald Trump personally and politically.”
