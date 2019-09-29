Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani will ‘knowingly and willingly lie’ on TV: Biden campaign demands networks stop giving Rudy a platform

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign sent a letter to cable news networks demanding that they stop allowing Rudy Giuliani to appear on their airwaves if he’s going to outright lie.

According to the Daily Beast, the letter was from Biden officials Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield. As Giuliani continues to make news by going off on live television. The false information Giuliani spreads may be fact-checked by reporters, but “it is hard for the corrections to catch up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your airtime, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation,” the letter says.

“We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative,” the letter went on.

Read the full letter at the Daily Beast or in the tweet below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet questions why Latino SUV driver slapped with terrorism charge when white shooters aren’t

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged with terrorism after he drove his car into a shopping mall. While no one was injured and police didn't know the reason for the incident, they were quick to slap terrorist charges onto Javier Garcia for the crime.

"Investigators say they examined the history on Garcia's cell phone and determined that he 'searched Woodfield mall, the aerial view of the mall and mall premises 124 times between 9/19/19 at 14:38 - 9/20/19 at 12:55,'" said ABC7 Chicago.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

C-SPAN adds Mike Pence to list of 2020 candidates

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

The Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) put Mike Pence on its Twitter list of 2020 presidential candidates, NBC News reporter Ben Pu noticed.

While things haven't been looking good for President Donald Trump, he likely doesn't think that he'll be removed from the presidency and prevented from running next November. Still, C-SPAN seems to see Pence as an option.

https://twitter.com/BenPu_nbc/status/1178411065748656135

The Twitter list also includes Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC) along with the other Democratic candidates. Trump is also included on the list. It could be that C-SPAN considers Pence part of the ticket and included him for that reason, or C-SPAN could see Pence suiting up to take over the ticket if the president is thrown out of office or resigns.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Frightened GOP lawmakers are relying on Trump’s Ukraine talking points because they have no idea what is coming next

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

According to a Republican political analyst, GOP lawmakers are so frightened to comment on Donald Trump's Ukraine bribery scandal that they are sticking strictly to the talking points emailed to them -- as well as Democrats in error -- by the White House so they don't later find themselves cornered by another revelation.

Speaking with MSNBC host David Gura, Susan Del Percio said some Republicans who are in swing districts are finding themselves over a barrel when it comes to defending the president.

Noting GOP lawmakers have admitted that they have yet to read the whistleblower report accusing the president of trading aid for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Del Percio pointed out that they managed to d find time to read the White House talking points as evidenced by their responses to reporters.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image