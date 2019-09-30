Quantcast
GOP lawmaker who said rape victims are ‘naive and unprepared’ expelled by her county chapter — but not for her words

10 mins ago

On Monday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that controversial Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase has been expelled from the Chesterfield County Republican Party.

Chase has attracted outrage for a number of extreme statements on social media, including that women who get raped are “naive and unprepared” for not carrying a gun to shoot their attacker, that the Equal Rights Amendment is “a plot by the left to eliminate gender altogether,” and that her revolver is “my little Equal Rights Amendment.”

None of this, however, is why the county GOP gave her the boot. The dispute stems from Chase’s attacks on Sheriff Karl Leonard, who is also a Republican — and her donation to the campaign of Leonard’s independent challenger Rahn Kersey, whom she called “more of a Republican.” Party rules prohibit Chase from supporting any campaign against a Republican.

This prompted Chesterfield GOP chairwoman Tara Carroll to demand she take a series of corrective actions including the removal of all her social media support for Kersey. When she refused, Carroll sent her a letter notifying her of her dismissal from the Chesterfield GOP.

“We are disappointed that you have chosen not to take the required remedial actions outlined in our letter sent last Friday, September 27, which notified you of the provisions of the Party Plan that trigger the automatic loss of your membership unless you disavowed the use of your name in support of, and ceased your in-kind contribution to, a candidate running against our Republican nominee for Sheriff,” wrote Carroll.

Chase’s Democratic opponent in November is Amanda Pohl, a local social worker. The contest is one of many that could determine the fate of the Virginia Senate — one of only two upper chambers in states Hillary Clinton won that is controlled by Republicans, but where Democrats need a net gain of just one vote to take control.

Rudy Giuliani is debating whether he will comply with Congressional subpoena

2 mins ago

September 30, 2019

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump's television lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is unsure whether he will comply with a congressional subpoena.

The former New York City mayor was subpoenaed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Monday. The subpoena was in consultation with the Oversight and Foreign Affairs committee and was explicitly listed as part of an impeachment inquiry.

"I have received a Committee subpoena from three Committees of the House. It raises substantial constitutional and legal issues as well as attorney-client and other privileges. These and other issues must all be considered before a proper decision can be made," Giuliani told ABC News.

'Don't be a chump for Trump': Laurence Tribe urges self-preservation for Trump's 'enablers'

46 mins ago

September 30, 2019

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe warned those around Donald Trump of peril if they continue to enable the president.

Tribe has taught at Harvard Law for half a century, argued three-dozen cases before the United States Supreme Court and is the co-author of the 2018 book To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment.

The professor posted on Twitter a "memo to Trump's enablers."

"The truth will come out," he predicted.

"Don’t be a chump for Trump," Tribe counseled. "Remember he’s loyal only to himself. If principle doesn’t motivate you, self-preservation should."

