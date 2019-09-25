GOP senator furiously tap-dances away from questions about Rudy Giuliani: ‘He’s a free-range chicken’
A Republican senator tossed out some colorful colloquialisms as he tap-danced around questions about Rudy Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine.
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney claims he has essentially been acting as a private emissary between the U.S. State Department and Ukraine, which Giuliani and Trump have been pressuring to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, but Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) did not want to discuss those dealings in an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“I was with Chuck Todd yesterday, and Chuck asked me about Mr. Giuliani, and my response was, I don’t really want to go there,’ Kennedy said. “I mean no disrespect, I have never met Mr. Giuliani, but I think I said, and I meant it, he is wild as a March hare. I can’t be responsible — he’s a smart guy, but he’s a free range chicken. I mean, he kind of gets on out there.”
Kennedy’s metaphors amused the show’s co-hosts, but MSNBC’s Willie Geist pressed the Louisiana Republican to say whether he was troubled by reports that Giuliani has been running a shadow policy toward Ukraine on behalf of the president.
“Well, if it’s true, sure, but there are going to be all kind of allegations,” Kennedy said.
Geist asked the senator if he was questioning the reports on Giuliani’s efforts.
“I’m not going there, Willie,” he said.
Rudy Giuliani just gave a weapons-grade crazy Fox & Friends interview — here are the highlights
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday went on "Fox & Friends" and delivered an unhinged performance in which he spouted conspiracy theories, attacked other Trump administration officials, and made a stunning admission about having been read what was supposed to have been a classified transcript about a conversation with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
First, Giuliani insisted that there was nothing wrong with Trump asking Zelensky to investigate Biden because there was a vast conspiracy to frame Trump that originated in Ukraine that included Biden, Hillary Clinton and George Soros. Part of this conspiracy, Giuliani claimed, was falsifying documents in order to frame former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for money laundering, witness tampering, and assorted other charges.
Trump ‘will drown us in a blizzard of lies’ to fight impeachment: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author
On CNN Wednesday, "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz previewed how President Donald Trump is likely to respond to impeachment efforts — and warned that he will get ever more erratic.
"I think in psychological terms, they sometimes call this labile, which is swinging in a motion from one extreme to the other," said Schwartz. "I think he is subdued at one moment. He calls Nancy Pelosi, wants to get this figured out. And on the other hand, publicly, he goes out on the attack. He’s never much in control of his emotions. They’re running him."
"First of all, this is the Roy Cohn legacy," said Schwartz. "This is what Roy Cohn taught him to do as a young man, which he’s been doing over and over, hundreds and hundreds of times, under any situation where he feels threatened. So the first piece of this is set the narrative, so he’s in the seat because he’s the president with the most ability to go out to the largest number of people. And what he’ll do now is he’ll flip the story. He’s already flipping the story ... 'It’s not about me. It’s about them. It’s, they’re out to get us again.' It’s get people to shift their perspective on this or particularly the base, which is what he’s aiming at overwhelmingly."
Rudy Giuliani reveals he has been read the transcript of Trump’s call to Ukraine
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claims he has been read the transcript of the president's phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart.
Giuliani appeared Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends," where he told the hosts that he was read the entire thing before it was handed over to Congress.
"Let's say it was read to me," he told Fox News.
The former New York City mayor is himself deeply implicated in a scheme to pressure Ukraine's government to dig up damaging information against Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner.