Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP voters infuriated by primary cancellations to protect Trump from challengers

Published

6 mins ago

on

Republican voters are frustrated by states canceling GOP primaries to boost President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.

The president is currently facing three primary challengers in former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, and many GOP voters are angry that states are taking steps to throttle their campaigns, reported Business Insider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump currently enjoys an 88 percent approval rating within the Republican Party, and the Republican National Committee has already raised $51 million for his re-election campaign in this year’s second quarter.

But at least four states — Arizona, Kansas, Nevada and South Carolina — are planning to cancel their primaries or caucuses to deny delegates to those long-shot challengers.

Business Insider, which will host the first 2020 GOP debate, between Walsh and Weld, on Sept. 24, polled 1,142 Republican primary voters to measure their opinions on the cancellations.

The website focused on 353 slightly, somewhat, and very conservative voters, and found that 21 percent disagree with the cancellations, and another 28 percent believed the cancellations were wrong, even if the outcome was assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll found that 18 percent of those voters could not justify the expense of a primary if the outcome was assured, and 16 percent said Trump could run the GOP however he saw fit.

Another 17 percent did not know how they felt about the cancellations.

The vast majority of self-identified Republicans who supported primary challenges to Trump strongly disagreed with the cancellations.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP voters infuriated by primary cancellations to protect Trump from challengers

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

Republican voters are frustrated by states cancelling GOP primaries to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

The president is currently facing three primary challengers in former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, and many GOP voters are angry that states are taking steps to throttle their campaigns, reported Business Insider.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump boasts about ordering Iran strike while reporters watch: ‘You’d have a nice, big story to report’

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

During an appearance with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office, Donald Trump boasted to reporters he could wipe out Iran that very moment-- and that would give them something to write about.

The president referred to the fact that he has previously been accused of wanting to plunge the country into war before praising himself for his self-restraint.

That led to an extended riff by the president on the damage he could inflict on Iran.

"The easiest thing I could do would be, 'Go ahead, fellas, go do it,'" Trump said of the Pentagon. "And that would be a very bad day for Iran. That's the easiest thing I could do, it's so easy. And for all of those that say, 'Oh, they should do it, it shows weakness,' actually, in my opinion, it shows strength."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dem lawmaker encourages acting-DNI to ignore White House and deliver the whistleblower report directly to Congress

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN on Friday morning to discuss an alarming whistleblower report on Donald Trump's actions that the president's administration is withholding from Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) encouraged the acting Director of National Intelligence to hand the report over and ignore the administration.

Speaking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Swalwell made a direct appeal to acting-DNI head Joseph Maguire.

"This is an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to unite and say, we don't want this in our democracy," Swalwell explained. "You know, that's why I wrote the Protecting Our Democracy Act, to, you know, have a bipartisan commission look at this."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image