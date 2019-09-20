GOP voters infuriated by primary cancellations to protect Trump from challengers

Republican voters are frustrated by states canceling GOP primaries to boost President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.
The president is currently facing three primary challengers in former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, and many GOP voters are angry that states are taking steps to throttle their campaigns, reported Business Insider.
Trump currently enjoys an 88 percent approval rating within the Republican Party, and the Republican National Committee has already raised $51 million for his re-election campaign in this year’s second quarter.
But at least four states — Arizona, Kansas, Nevada and South Carolina — are planning to cancel their primaries or caucuses to deny delegates to those long-shot challengers.
Business Insider, which will host the first 2020 GOP debate, between Walsh and Weld, on Sept. 24, polled 1,142 Republican primary voters to measure their opinions on the cancellations.
The website focused on 353 slightly, somewhat, and very conservative voters, and found that 21 percent disagree with the cancellations, and another 28 percent believed the cancellations were wrong, even if the outcome was assured.
The poll found that 18 percent of those voters could not justify the expense of a primary if the outcome was assured, and 16 percent said Trump could run the GOP however he saw fit.
Another 17 percent did not know how they felt about the cancellations.
The vast majority of self-identified Republicans who supported primary challenges to Trump strongly disagreed with the cancellations.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.