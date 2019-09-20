GOP voters infuriated by primary cancellations to protect Trump from challengers

Republican voters are frustrated by states canceling GOP primaries to boost President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.

The president is currently facing three primary challengers in former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, and many GOP voters are angry that states are taking steps to throttle their campaigns, reported Business Insider.

Trump currently enjoys an 88 percent approval rating within the Republican Party, and the Republican National Committee has already raised $51 million for his re-election campaign in this year’s second quarter.

But at least four states — Arizona, Kansas, Nevada and South Carolina — are planning to cancel their primaries or caucuses to deny delegates to those long-shot challengers.

Business Insider, which will host the first 2020 GOP debate, between Walsh and Weld, on Sept. 24, polled 1,142 Republican primary voters to measure their opinions on the cancellations.

The website focused on 353 slightly, somewhat, and very conservative voters, and found that 21 percent disagree with the cancellations, and another 28 percent believed the cancellations were wrong, even if the outcome was assured.

The poll found that 18 percent of those voters could not justify the expense of a primary if the outcome was assured, and 16 percent said Trump could run the GOP however he saw fit.

Another 17 percent did not know how they felt about the cancellations.

The vast majority of self-identified Republicans who supported primary challenges to Trump strongly disagreed with the cancellations.