‘Hell just got hotter’: GOP strategist explains why impeachment will be a disaster for Republicans

Published

37 mins ago

on

Former senior advisor to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and notorious realist, Amanda Carpenter warned her fellow Republicans against playing politics on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In a Twitter post, she explained that Americans will see any GOP obstruction or protection as Democrats make the case against their independence.

“A [question] for those saying this doesn’t change much,” Carpenter tweeted. “The Dem House will impeach. And then the GOP will spend an entire election year explaining why the Senate won’t convict. An election year defending this? That’s not a change? Hell just got hotter for the GOP in the age of Trump.”

Indeed, at least six Republican Senators could be in political danger if they try to play politics with Trump’s impeachment.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) are all facing difficult re-elections in 2020. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has two formattable possible Democrats he could face in November, but McConnell faces a torrent of accusations about his protection of Trump on not only legislative flops but on the Russia scandal. His alleged contacts with Russians building a plant in his state has earned him the nom de plume “Moscow Mitch.”


