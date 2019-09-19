Here are the five world leaders Trump spoke with just prior to the bombshell DNI whistleblower complaint

Following up on the Washington Post’s bombshell report about a phone call promise that Donald Trump made to a world leader which set off alarm bells and resulted in a whistleblower complaint from an intel official, CNN reported the names of five foreign leaders the president spoke with prior to the filing.

Speaking with the Post’s Greg Miller, who broke the story, CNN hosts John Berman and Alisyn dug deeper into the story that broke late on Wednesday.

According to the WaPo report, “Trump’s interaction with the foreign leader included a ‘promise’ that was regarded as so troubling that it prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community, said the former officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.”

For their part, the CNN hosts revealed the names of the five leaders — notably pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of them.

As CNN detailed, besides speaking with Putin, the president also spoke with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani.

You can see the CNN report below: