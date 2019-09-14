Here is Joy Reid mocking Trump’s ‘smoking hot beauty tips’ that likely pushed him over the edge into rage-tweeting

Since Donald Trump launched his attack on MSNBC’s Joy Reid long before her “AM Joy” show was broadcast, internet sleuths wondered what set him off and led him to pretend he didn’t know who she as he smeared her reputation.
On Saturday morning, Trump wrote, “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”
As it turns out Reid filled-in for fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Friday night where she called the president “desperate” before making fun of his Baltimore speech before GOP leaders where he called Vice President Mike Pence, “Mike Pounce.”
Then Reid mocked the president for complaining about how certain lights bulbs make his skin appear to look range, which led to Reid to quip, Trump “went on to treat the gathered Republicans to some smoking hot beauty tips.”
Just watch below:
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," former CIA Office of Technical Services' Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez excoriated President Donald Trump for endangering a top-level U.S. spy in Russia.
"Have you ever, in your career in intelligence, heard of the president of the United States being considered a potential threat to the safety and identity of a highly-placed source in a country like Russia?" asked anchor Joy Reid.
"Never. This is unprecedented," said Mendez. "The fact that it was such a concern that the CIA thought it prudent to remove this man, an invaluable conduit into Putin's Russia and the decision making process, they would pull him out rather than risk what was going to happen to him."
Donald Trump's Twitter attack on MSNBC host Joy Reid set off a round of criticism of the president, with some noting that the president has once again attacked a woman of color.
On Saturday morning the president smeared the "AM Joy" host and professed to know nothing about her, yet his tweet seemed to show that he is very aware of her work covering him to say nothing of her book about him.
The president wrote, "Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!"
Ever since the deadly white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, there have been efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that served as a rallying point for neo-Nazi groups, as well as a separate monument to "Stonewall" Jackson — efforts so far defeated by state laws prohibiting that any memorials to war figures be taken down.
One of the most prominent local defenders of the statues, who has signed on to multiple lawsuits to keep them in place, is Edward Dickinson Tayloe III. "Both monuments are memorials of the War Between the States," said a complaint filed by Tayloe and a dozen other plaintiffs, "and to veterans of that War."