Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why this North Carolina special election is a test case for Trump’s electoral prospects in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report at Politico, the special election being held in North Carolina to fill a House seat left open due to political chicanery could hold the key to Donald Trump’s fortunes in the 2020 election.

With the president headed to North Carolina Monday night to stump for Republican nominee Dan Bishop against Democrat Dan McCready, the report notes that the district in question is a microcosm of what the two eventual presidential nominees will face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tuesday’s do-over election for a congressional seat marred by allegations of fraud last year, taking place in a Republican-leaning slice of North Carolina, exemplifies the key push-pull of politics in the Trump era: Cities and suburbs racing away from the GOP and toward Democrats — and rural and exurban voters roaring back in the other direction, propelled by President Donald Trump’s appeal,” Politico reports.

In last November’s election Republican Harris held on to beat McCready by 905 votes, however, documented allegations of absentee ballot fraud linked to Harris’ campaign forced the state board of elections to invalidate the election and order a new one.

Despite the district’s history of sending Republicans as their representatives to the House since the 1960s, even Bishop stated that makeup of the district has changed like many across the country.

“Obviously, Mecklenburg has changed,” Bishop explained. “It’s a bluer area in its entirety, even my [state] Senate district. So it’s a little tougher there, and the president may have more headwinds there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With public and private polls showing the two candidates running in a dead heat in a district that Trump carried in 2016 by 12 percentage points, one observer said the match-up between the avid Trump defender and his Democratic opponent should be watched closely.

“If you had to pick one district in the state that was the most honest cross-section of the state, it would be this one,” explained Jeff Jackson, a Democratic state senator from Charlotte. “It’s got urban, suburban, exurban and rural. But it’s also got other layers of things that are distinctly North Carolinian: It’s got a major military population. It’s got one of the nation’s largest banking centers.”

As McCready put it, “It’s in God’s hands now,” McCready said. “This, for me, was a calling from the beginning. I was ready to go back to my four little kids and my clean-energy business after the race last time. But when we saw them steal people’s most sacred right — the right to vote — I fought back because it was the right thing to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US intel community ‘is engaged in a cold war of information’ against Trump: columnist

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

On Monday, CNN reported that the U.S. intelligence community extracted a top spy from Russia following concerns that President Donald Trump compromised their security by sharing classified information with Russian officials. It's likely the story was leaked by an intelligence official.

Writing in Esquire, columnist Charles Pierce wrestles with the fact that the intelligence community, which has done so much damage in the past, seems to be the only branch of government standing up to the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Disgraced reporter Mark Halperin threatened MSNBC executive for not letting him back onto the air: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that disgraced former political journalist Mark Halperin "threatened" MSNBC executive Phil Griffin on a phone call when Griffin did not take to his idea of collaborating with conservative morning news anchor Joe Scarborough.

According to multiple sources, the call grew ugly, with Halperin making "vague threats" against Griffin. After the call, an enraged Griffin indicated he is unlikely to take any future calls from Halperin.

Halperin was previously a mainstay of Washington cable news reporting, despite a track record of false reporting and a controversial style, and his book Game Change was considered an authoritative account of the 2008 presidential election. His career imploded spectacularly in 2017 after five women accused him of sexual harassment during his time as an ABC reporter, including three who alleged he rubbed his genitals against them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘An outright lie’: US businessman rages at Trump over China tariff claims

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

In an examination into how Donald Trump's trade war is impacting U.S. manufacturers and farmers, Bloomberg reports that, not only is a recession likely due to the president's trade policies, but in some sectors of the country it has already arrived.

The report begins with an interview with Greg Petras, president of Kuhn North America, a manufacturer farm equipment in Wisconsin where he employs over 600 people.

With Bloomberg characterizing Trump's trade was as a "toxic mix of rising costs and falling revenues," Petras grew angry when asked about the president's claim China is absorbing all the costs.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image