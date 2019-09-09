Here’s why this North Carolina special election is a test case for Trump’s electoral prospects in 2020

According to a report at Politico, the special election being held in North Carolina to fill a House seat left open due to political chicanery could hold the key to Donald Trump’s fortunes in the 2020 election.

With the president headed to North Carolina Monday night to stump for Republican nominee Dan Bishop against Democrat Dan McCready, the report notes that the district in question is a microcosm of what the two eventual presidential nominees will face.

“Tuesday’s do-over election for a congressional seat marred by allegations of fraud last year, taking place in a Republican-leaning slice of North Carolina, exemplifies the key push-pull of politics in the Trump era: Cities and suburbs racing away from the GOP and toward Democrats — and rural and exurban voters roaring back in the other direction, propelled by President Donald Trump’s appeal,” Politico reports.

In last November’s election Republican Harris held on to beat McCready by 905 votes, however, documented allegations of absentee ballot fraud linked to Harris’ campaign forced the state board of elections to invalidate the election and order a new one.

Despite the district’s history of sending Republicans as their representatives to the House since the 1960s, even Bishop stated that makeup of the district has changed like many across the country.

“Obviously, Mecklenburg has changed,” Bishop explained. “It’s a bluer area in its entirety, even my [state] Senate district. So it’s a little tougher there, and the president may have more headwinds there.”

With public and private polls showing the two candidates running in a dead heat in a district that Trump carried in 2016 by 12 percentage points, one observer said the match-up between the avid Trump defender and his Democratic opponent should be watched closely.

“If you had to pick one district in the state that was the most honest cross-section of the state, it would be this one,” explained Jeff Jackson, a Democratic state senator from Charlotte. “It’s got urban, suburban, exurban and rural. But it’s also got other layers of things that are distinctly North Carolinian: It’s got a major military population. It’s got one of the nation’s largest banking centers.”

As McCready put it, “It’s in God’s hands now,” McCready said. “This, for me, was a calling from the beginning. I was ready to go back to my four little kids and my clean-energy business after the race last time. But when we saw them steal people’s most sacred right — the right to vote — I fought back because it was the right thing to do.”

