Quantcast
Connect with us

House committee sets date for vote to move forward with Trump impeachment investigation

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report late Friday, the House Judiciary Committee will vote as early as next Wednesday to set the parameters for an “impeachment investigation” of President Donald Trump.

The Politico report states Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will proceed “on a resolution to spell out the parameters of its investigation. The precise language is still being hammered out inside the committee and with House leaders. A draft of the resolution is expected to be released Monday morning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a source who listened in on the conference call on Friday, the plan is to “intended to increase the ‘officialness” of the ongoing probe, following a six-week summer recess in which some Democrats struggled to characterize to their constituents that the House had already begun impeachment proceedings.”

Among subjects that might be the focus of the proceedings, should they go forward, Politico reports, the Democratic-controlled House committee could be looking at “allegations that Trump directed hush money payments to women accusing him of extramarital affairs in the weeks before the 2016 election, as well as evidence that Trump has sought to steer U.S. and foreign government spending to his luxury resorts, raising questions about whether he has violated the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump launches vicious personal attack on two WaPo reporters and calls for White House ban

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump launched a vicious assault on two Washington Post correspondents on Saturday morning -- calling them "nasty lightweight reporters" -- and saying they should be banned from the White House.

Trump's attack on Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker appears to have been inspired by an editorial in the Washington Examiner entitled, "The Washington Posts' Lost Summer."

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, "The Washington Post’[email protected] (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE. Also, add the appointment of MANY Federal Judges this Summer!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOPer Joni Ernst has a plan to cut Social Security from behind closed doors

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) just said out loud what Republican politicians usually only talk about in secret meetings with their billionaire donors: The GOP wants to cut our earned Social Security benefits — and they want to do it behind closed doors so that they don’t have to pay the political price.

At a recent town hall, Ernst stated that Congress needs to “sit down behind closed doors” to “address Social Security.” She vaguely asserted, “A lot of changes need to be made in this system going forward.” But, she complained, if these changes were proposed in public, she would be accused of pushing “granny over a cliff.” It is not hard to figure out what “changes” she has in mind.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Talk of hiring Megyn Kelly swirls as Newsmax aims to compete with Fox

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

When President Donald Trump and some of his supporters attack Fox News for being insufficiently supportive of the president, it’s a laughable assertion: even though some prominent figures at the right-wing cable news outlet will criticize Trump at times — Chris Wallace and Shep Smith, for example — opinion hosts like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro continue to be stridently pro-Trump. Nonetheless, One American News Network (OAN) has been proclaiming itself to be the cable news outlet that is more conservative and pro-Trump than Fox — and now, the Daily Beast reports, Newsmax’s new cable venture is hoping to compete with Fox by hiring one its former executives: David Tabacoff.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image