Internet blown away by Giuliani’s ‘pants-sh*tting panic’ freak out on CNN’s Cuomo

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani received harsh reviews of his Thursday evening appearance on CNN with anchor Chris Cuomo.

Many people worried about Giuliani’s mental health after watching the interview.

Here is some of what people were saying about Trump’s defense attorney.

Rudy’s performance on @CNN just now was a level of pants-sh*tting panic rarely seen on national television. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 20, 2019

In an attempt to distract us from the very serious whistle blower claims, the Trump Administration sent Rudy out to act completely bonkers on national tv, and also told us Stephen Miller is dating someone — not an inflatable. We need to stay focused, America. Focus! https://t.co/je7jL06TeC — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 20, 2019

If Rudy Giuliani’s family loves him, they will get him help now. Not tomorrow. Now. — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) September 20, 2019

Huh. So Rudy says it's perfectly ok for the president to "promise" something to a foreign country that agrees to go after his opponent. Who would have ever thought that letting him get away with the 2016 collusion with Russia would lead him to do something like that? — digby (@digby56) September 20, 2019

Rudy Giuliani, because when I need a finely-honed razor-sharp mind to explain the inner workings of the Trump presidency, I turn to the manic bug-eyed gibberish-spouting cable-news-addicted glory-chasing has-been whose brain has been surgically replaced with day-old scrambled egg — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 20, 2019

At this point, you could probably just make up some crazy shit about what Rudy did on CNN and folks would believe it. “Rudy just took a bite out of a live rat and, blood running down his cheeks, screamed at Cuomo: THIS IS WHAT WE DO TO RATS LIKE BIDEN!” — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 20, 2019

Wow. Paw Paw Rudy stroking out on live tv…. https://t.co/oXTTDSfMOc — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) September 20, 2019

Actual footage of Rudy Giuliani minutes ago on CNN being cross-examined by @ChrisCuomo pic.twitter.com/EYbLt0zSq0 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 20, 2019

Watching Rudy Giuliani completely melt down right now on CNN is not a promising sign for the Trump Administration and this Ukraine/whistleblower story. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) September 20, 2019

Congratulations to Rudy Giuliani for being the first person ever to shit his pants live on TV. — YS (@NYinLA2121) September 20, 2019

Rudy Giuliani just doing his thing. pic.twitter.com/UkjptIsCKL — Mo 🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@moevila) September 20, 2019

Rudy Giuliani And Chris Cuomo are yelling at each other on CNN right now. Rudy appears to be wearing a diamond pinky ring. This is must see TV — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) September 20, 2019

I cannot believe I ever supported @RudyGiuliani running for President back in 2007/08. Nobody has gone so downhill as Rudy. At some point he lost his entire mind. The raving pro-Trump lunatic having a meltdown on CNN tonight is a total disgrace. #ETTD — Nikki (@NikWotherspoon) September 20, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is the new Alex Jones. Sad. — Rick Tyler (@rickwtyler) September 20, 2019

Rudy should do the veneers on the bottom teeth too if he's going to scream with his mouth wide open like that. Also, what is drymouth a symptom of? — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) September 20, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is a huge lying asshole. There really is no other way to describe him. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 20, 2019

Rudy, in his mind: "I will defend @realDonaldTrump like the master lawyer that I am!"@RudyGiuliani , in reality: pic.twitter.com/uIeHPEaCKh — skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) September 20, 2019

Rudy is more unhinged in this interview than he’s been in some time. Did his client gin him up tonite ? Because he’s nervous about the Post story? https://t.co/NHpSbrZrLv — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) September 20, 2019

Breaking News. Rudy Giuliani has lost his mind and he makes Corey Lewandowski seem like a calm truth teller — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 20, 2019

Who failed to tell Rudy Giuliani that he doesn't have to go on television? — David Gura (@davidgura) September 20, 2019

Q: Did you fuck your cousin? Rudy: Of course not. That’s appalling. What kind of degenerate would do that? Q: Rudy, did you fuck your cousin? Rudy: Of course I did! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 20, 2019

Rudy Giuliani: I never asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. Rudy Giuliani 8 seconds later: Of course I asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/Km4z1RY5Eo — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 20, 2019

Rudy is fucked. Someone take him to ER immediately for brain scan. — Steven Negishi (@AsianSportsFan1) September 20, 2019

Rudy going on Cuomo's show to run interference for Trump. pic.twitter.com/hCJ1VM691N — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 20, 2019

Just saw Rudy Giuliani have a crazy meltdown while screaming at @ChrisCuomo. It was about 20 minutes of the nuttiest TV I've seen in a while. My wife & I are still alternately laughing & shaking our heads. Rudy has been confused & nutty on tv but never this hostile & crazed. — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) September 20, 2019