Internet blown away by Giuliani’s ‘pants-sh*tting panic’ freak out on CNN’s Cuomo

Published

44 mins ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani received harsh reviews of his Thursday evening appearance on CNN with anchor Chris Cuomo.

Many people worried about Giuliani’s mental health after watching the interview.

Here is some of what people were saying about Trump’s defense attorney.


Marine Corps unit busted planning to hold a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is facing yet another corruption scandal after a Marine Corps unit was caught planning to hold a party at the commander-in-chief's Mar-a-Lago resort.

"At a time when taxpayer and foreign-government spending at Trump Organization properties is fueling political battles, a U.S. Marine Corps reserve unit stationed in South Florida hopes to hold an annual ball at a venue that could profit the commander-in-chief," the Miami Herald reported Thursday.

Maddow is visibly shocked Trump is claiming in court the president can’t even be investigated

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC was flabbergasted by the latest court moves by President Donald Trump as he continues to hide his tax returns from investigators.

The host noted the ongoing legal battle Trump is waging to keep his accounting firm, Mazars, from handing over eight years of his tax returns to New York state investigators.

The host was shocked by the headline on the front-page of The Washington Post website.

[caption id="attachment_1544917" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Headline in The New York Times: "Trump Lawyers Argue He Cannot Be Criminally Investigated" screengrab.[/caption]

