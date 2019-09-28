Internet buries Trump for singling out lawmakers of color and Jewish Democrats in ‘Savages’ tweet

Moments after Donald Trump raged on Twitter at “Democrat Savages” for pursuing impeachment proceedings against him, observant commenters noted that the president singled out only lawmakers of color and Jewish Democrats out of the 230 currently in the House — along with mentioning former President Barack Obama.

On Saturday morning Trump aimed his barbs at Democrats by writing, “Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!”

Noting that both Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) are both Jewish, and that Trump also singled out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the other three members of the “Squad” who are all women of color, many saw the attack as Trump’s bigotry rising to the surface.

As Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank bluntly pointed out: “See how he does that? More than 200 House Democrats support impeachment, but the ones he singles out as “Savages” are two Jews and four women of color.”

He wasn’t the only one to note the president’s choice of targets.

See below:

See how he does that? More than 200 House Democrats support impeachment, but the ones he singles out as “Savages” are two Jews and four women of color. https://t.co/OBEHTphXSv — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) September 28, 2019

BTW, future historians? -The 6 Dems he identifies as ‘savages’ are 4 women of color & 2 Jewish men. -No Dem ever spread a lie that DT wasn’t really born here. -The ‘do nothing’ Dems have passed tons of bills that the GOP senate refuses to even vote onhttps://t.co/uuSspCRUZw https://t.co/0JSGyCixSQ — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 28, 2019

@GOP so your guy is out here calling Jewish people & women of color savages when there are over 200 democrats who support impeachment and you're ok with that along with everything else? Y'all do know this this guy isn't God, right? — Cheryl (@cheryl_brooks) September 28, 2019

Of all the Democrats calling for impeachment, Donald Trump singles out two Jewish congressmen and four female lawmakers of colour and calls them "Savages"…. https://t.co/TJZQVcr4VA — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) September 28, 2019

The Do nothing Democrat savages (WoC, muslims and Jewish Congress members) have been passing bills left and right.. and they are collecting dust in Mitch McConnell’s desk as we speak, But cmon, we all know this has nothing to do with legislation ‍♂️‍♂️#OrangeCrush #ImpeachTheMF pic.twitter.com/vCcOxT4vKm — Oskaer (@Osman__13) September 28, 2019

Two Jewish Congressmen and Four Congresswomen of Color are "Savages"? That is a disgusting amount of racist rhetoric. And fyi the GOP has no loyalty to you, Democrats and Republicans should be loyal to the country first. — EntropicShan (@EntropicShan) September 28, 2019

clever way to phrase that… so basically he called them democrat savages but you HAD to highlight the "4 women of color" before adding those 2 white men to make it seem racist. — BeeGray8ful (@BGray8ful) September 28, 2019

So, are you saying that it’s not the entire Democratic Party who are savages, it’s just the Jewish and women of color Democrats? — JennyLou#MyTwoCents (@jenlouwin) September 28, 2019

Interesting that the 6 Democrats you single out as ‘savages’ are 4 women of color and 2 Jewish men, but I'm sure you intended that. #ImpeachTrump #ImpeachThemAll https://t.co/LMQVhKU7Z6 — John (@aprivateguy) September 28, 2019

Trump singles out as “Democrat Savages”, 2 Jews, 4 women of color, and of course, he throws in an Obama for good measure. Tell us how you’re the “least racist” person, you orange buffoon. https://t.co/ic2IwQ93ad — ' ℂ- (@C_doc_911) September 28, 2019