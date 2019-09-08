Internet buries Trump over his bungled Taliban meet-up: ‘On the anniversary of 9/11. Are you insane?’

Reaction to Donald Trump’s admission that he had scheduled — then canceled — a secret meeting with the Taliban at Camp David was greeted on Twitter with equal measures of incredulity, scorn and mockery on Sunday morning with many questioning why he didn’t keep it to himself.

In a multi-part tweet on Saturday night, the president bragged about canceling a meeting no one knew existed writing, “Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. ”

That led one commenter to bluntly point out, “I like presidents who don’t invite the terrorists who planned & committed the 9/11 attack on the anniversary of the attack.”

That was the general tenor of the comments, see below:

I like presidents who don’t invite the terrorists who planned & committed the 9/11 attack on the anniversary of the attack👆🏽 …especially when our police, firefighters & EMS heroes are STILL dying from it.👇🏽 #UnfitToBePresident https://t.co/kWo2lXnLns — Chet Powell (@ChetPowell) September 8, 2019

Why the hell would you have the Taliban to the White House? The TALIBAN? And just days before the 9/11 attacks anniversary? You really are out of your f**king mind…#Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 8, 2019

Obama killed the leader of the taliban, not met with him. #TalibanTrump — K-Lub (@HonkeyCat_) September 8, 2019

On the anniversary of 9/11. Are you insane — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 8, 2019

I guess there’s a Muslim ban at Trump properties: https://t.co/VXF6oajeyb — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 8, 2019

While Trump was planning to meet the Taliban on the week of 9/11 in order to try and get Taliban leaders to approve a Trump International Hotel in Kabul, Iran commenced operating advanced centrifuges, due to Trump blowing up the Iran nuclear deal.#TalibanTrump #AMJoy — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 8, 2019

What in the actual fuck are you doing dude? Holy shit, I mean, I know you are absolutely batshit crazy but this is even out there for you. Inviting terrorists to Camp David for a “chat?” How is this real life. Most insane troll on a long list. — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) September 8, 2019

Remember when Obama invited the head of the terrorist organization that attacked us, to #CampDavid …. oh wait that didn't happen…..we went to his house instead, and it wasn't by invitation #TrumpTaliban #TalibanTrump #TalibanInvitedToCampDavid pic.twitter.com/j3mrQaMuBa — Joshua Goldstein (@Joshuaseth73) September 8, 2019

2008. Sarah Pallin: “Barack Obama is palling around with terrorists.” 2019. Donald Trump invites Taliban to hang out at Camp David on anniversary of 9/11. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 8, 2019

I wonder how Trump inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David will play in NC-09, where the Democratic candidate is a Marine who volunteered post-9/11. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 8, 2019

I have to admit that I did not have "secretly invite the Taliban to Camp David three days before 9/11" on my Donald Trump Batshittery Bingo Card — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 8, 2019

Trump calls the American press the “enemy of the people” and then invites the Taliban to Camp David for cucumber sandwiches. Yep, he’s sane. Totally. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 8, 2019

The whole "Taliban was coming to Camp David" thing is so bizarre that I'm starting to wonder if it wasn't just Saturday night POTUS boredom tweeting for provocation. — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) September 8, 2019

9/11/2001: The Taliban supports Al Qaeda's terrorist attack on the USA 9/8/2019: President Trump invites Taliban leaders to Camp David pic.twitter.com/MRWJvaaVs9 — Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) September 8, 2019