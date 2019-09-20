Internet torches Trump for calling his Ukraine phone call ‘dicey’: ‘The word you’re looking for is criminal’

President Donald Trump pushed back against a whistleblower complaint by angrily insisting that more whistleblowers would have come forward if the allegations were untrue.

The complaint reportedly involves a phone call Trump made to a foreign leader, who seems to be the Ukrainian president, but he insisted those claims are untrue — despite his attorney Rudy Giuliani’s apparent admission on live TV.

“The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again!” Trump tweeted. “They think I may have had a ‘dicey’ conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a ‘highly partisan’ whistleblowers statement.”

“Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward,” he added. “Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect!”

Other Twitter users seemed unconvinced.

So now you dis credit the whistleblower while stone walling Congress and the American people. If its just a dicey perfectly fine respectful convo why is DNI Wagner and lap dog Bill Barr preveting its release to Congress. Your a pathetic criminal. Your base may not care but I do — Janet Davidson (@JanetSlaton2) September 20, 2019

Whistleblower that your hand picked IG said was credible. That fact that you say they “think” you had a dicey conversation means that it was far worse than dicey. Remember, you’ve made it clear that lying to the media is not a crime and you’re under no obligation to be honest. — Sheldon Beatty (@SheldonBeatty) September 20, 2019

Release the whistleblowers statement if you have nothing to hide. Let the IG and DNI testify in open session. Let the FBI investigate. — Laura Mc (@Txkidatheart) September 20, 2019

Then stop obstructing justice and release the whistleblower complaint! — I am part of the resistance! (@J05478844) September 20, 2019

So go ahead and declassify the transcript. https://t.co/KHMNPXqNqL — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 20, 2019

Nothing "dicey" about asking a foreign government, like Ukraine, for help winning an election It's totally illegal. The day you are ousted should be named an American holiday. — Vicki (@vickism61) September 20, 2019

It wasn't "dicey." The word you are looking for is "criminal." And the truth isn't partisan. Why are you fighting every single bit of oversight if there's nothing to hide? — hmmm889 (@hmmm889) September 20, 2019

Your whole term has been dicey. You seem to focus on ways to abuse the rule of law or twist the rules to get what you want. There’s no “spirit” of the law with you, only loopholes to squeeze through, or out and out breaking rules but obstructing attempts to call you on it. — Viktoria (@reallyviktoria) September 20, 2019

This suggests the president knows the identity of the whistleblower and asserts partisan motives or he assumes any whistleblower would be “highly partisan” pic.twitter.com/tarRiTE9u1 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 20, 2019