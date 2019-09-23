Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It is a federal crime’: Former Homeland Security chief who worked for Giuliani says Trump broke the law

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump broke federal law by illegally soliciting foreign election assistance, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Monday.

Anchor Katy Tur interviewed former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. Earlier in his career, Johnson served as an Assistant US Attorney prosecuting public corruption under Rudy Giuliani.

“What is the magnitude of this, Jay?” Tur asked. “Put it in perspective for us. The president calling a foreign country and talking about his political opponent in the next election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you noted, I was — I am a former federal prosecutor, it should go on my banner today,” he replied. “Under Rudy Giuliani, he hired me alongside Jim Comey, and I prosecuted public corruption cases.”

“It is a federal crime to solicit or knowingly accept the assistance of a foreign government — or foreigner — in a federal election,” Johnson reminded.

“That’s for starters. The second, find it extraordinary an American president would solicit a foreign government to investigate a private American citizen,” he added.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democrats will lose — ‘and probably deserve to lose’ — if Trump isn’t impeached: Ethics watchdog

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

The former chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration warned Democrats that they will lose the 2020 election if they refuse to impeach President Donald Trump following the latest foreign election interference scandal with Ukraine.

Painter, the vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), was interviewed by Ari Melber on MSNBC's "The Beat" on Monday.

"Richard Painter, what is your view of these reports of Donald Trump’s attempted collusion with Ukraine to go after Biden. If this alone were the only thing on the table, would you view it as an abuse of power, potentially impeachable on its own," Melber asked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ukraine scandal could be the last straw that dooms Trump to impeachment: Columnist

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

On Monday, two new Democratic representatives came out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump: Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig. Both of them are moderates who represent districts in suburban Minnesota — and both of them are freshman lawmakers who unseated Republican incumbents in the 2018 election.

All of this, wrote Jonathan Allen for ABC News, is a sign that articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump could now be a matter of time, in light of the scandal surrounding Trump's alleged efforts to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It is a federal crime’: Former Homeland Security chief who worked for Giuliani says Trump broke the law

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump broke federal law by illegally soliciting foreign election assistance, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Monday.

Anchor Katy Tur interviewed former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. Earlier in his career, Johnson served as an Assistant US Attorney prosecuting public corruption under Rudy Giuliani.

"What is the magnitude of this, Jay?" Tur asked. "Put it in perspective for us. The president calling a foreign country and talking about his political opponent in the next election."

"As you noted, I was — I am a former federal prosecutor, it should go on my banner today," he replied. "Under Rudy Giuliani, he hired me alongside Jim Comey, and I prosecuted public corruption cases."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image