Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump and Pence in drag with parody deepfake scam video

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel described the recent effort by hackers to create what is called “deepfake” videos. These are videos that use a person’s face to create videos of them saying and doing things they never did. One notable video appeared of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg to make it appear as if he were bragging about getting Facebook users to share their personal data. Kimmel has come up with his own deepfake.

Using a video from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear in a video, clad in stunning gowns before a cheering crowd of MAGA supporters.

At one point, Pence even give props to his “mommy” who was there supporting him. The cameras then pan to Karen Pence, who the vice president refers to as “mother.”

