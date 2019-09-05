Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump and Pence in drag with parody deepfake scam video
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel described the recent effort by hackers to create what is called “deepfake” videos. These are videos that use a person’s face to create videos of them saying and doing things they never did. One notable video appeared of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg to make it appear as if he were bragging about getting Facebook users to share their personal data. Kimmel has come up with his own deepfake.
Using a video from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear in a video, clad in stunning gowns before a cheering crowd of MAGA supporters.
At one point, Pence even give props to his “mommy” who was there supporting him. The cameras then pan to Karen Pence, who the vice president refers to as “mother.”
Watch the hilarity below:
Charles Blow celebrates Beto O’Rourke for being honest about gun safety — even if it isn’t popular
New York Times columnist Charles Blow said in his latest opinion piece that when it comes to the gun issue he's firmly behind Beto O’Rourke for his unapologetic approach to gun safety.
Blow said that the passion and honesty on the subject stands out as "surprisingly rare."
"I long ago tired of hearing politicians who are supposed to be in favor of smarter gun laws and reducing American gun deaths and injuries pull their punches so as not to upset the gun lobby and gun lobbyists," Blow wrote.
Hurricane Dorian increases to Category 3 storm — and ‘if you’re in South Carolina it’s too late’
MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins updated viewers Wednesday night that Hurricane Dorian had increased to a Category 3 storm after falling to a Category 2 earlier int he day.
Winds are now up to 115 mph maximum with substantial gusts.
"If anyone has yet to evacuate east North Carolina, you don't have much time left," warned Karins. "In South Carolina, it's probably too late. Hopefully, everyone listened to their emergency managers."
He said that the storm is still slow-moving, at just 7 mph and is just 100 miles from Charleston. It seems to be on a north trajectory, he explained. It is now headed for the eastern part of the Carolinas, bringing hefty flooding along with it.
‘Now she’s a Category 10’: Stephen Colbert says Trump gave Hurricane Dorian a ‘boob job’
President Donald Trump's bizarre conspiracy theory about Hurricane Dorian taking out Alabama has been corrected, fact-checked, mocked, and analyzed by meteorologists. But comedian Stephen Colbert thinks he knows what was really behind Trump's decision to alter the National Weather Service map Wednesday.