Joe Biden demands Trump release transcript of phone call with Ukraine

The whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump allegedly involved a phone call with Ukraine where the president sought campaign dirt against former Vice President Joe Biden, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post and New York Times published on Friday.

“President Trump in a July phone call repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son, according to people familiar with the matter, urging Volodymyr Zelensky about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani on a probe that could hamper Mr. Trump’s potential 2020 opponent,” The Journal reported.

On Friday, Biden responded.

“If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country,” Biden said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“At minimum, Donald Trump should immediately release the transcript of the call in question, so that the American people can judge for themselves, and direct the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to stop stonewalling and release the whistleblower notification to the Congress,” he added.