Quantcast
Connect with us

Julian Castro put on the spot by CNN’s Berman over Biden attack in contentious interview: ‘It isn’t a game’

Published

2 hours ago

on

A very persistent John Berman grilled Democratic presidential contender Julian Castro on CNN Friday morning after the Texas Democrat launched a very controversial attack on former Vice President Joe Biden in Thursday night’s ABC debate.

Appearing on New Day, Castro was put on the spot after appearing to question Biden’s mental capability and accusing him of not being able to remember what he said from moment to moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berman began by asking Castro if he had any regrets about his skirmish with Biden which became the main topic of discussion after the debates, with Castro slapping that assertion aside.

“I wouldn’t do it differently,” Castro remarked. “That was not a personal attack. This was about a disagreement over what the vice president said regarding health care policy, and I’m glad, actually, that a lot of journalists overnight did the work of actually looking at the transcript.”

“I do want to ask you about the differences in the plans and exactly what you were speaking about and exactly what Joe Biden said about his plan in just a moment,” Berman persisted, “But back to what you said, because you said it wasn’t personal. Not once, not twice, but three times, you asked him, ‘are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already?’ you said, and then you said, ‘you are forgetting that.” Why did you keep saying that? ”

“Number one, he couldn’t hear me in the auditorium,” Castro claimed. “If you look at what happened in the video. Secondly, look, that’s a question that I would ask any opponent on-stage if I’m asking them in a debate. Because he had just denied what he said two minutes before. So I was asking him, ‘are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago, because you just said it.’ And in fact, when you look at the transcript of the video, that’s what he said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you asking us to believe — believe — are you asking us to believe this morning that you weren’t questioning Joe Biden’s memory?” Berman pressed.

“Oh, I was questioning why he was saying that he hadn’t said the words ‘buy in,’ which is significant to health care policy, when he had just said that two minutes ago,” Castro answered.

“Are you questioning his memory? Are you questioning his memories — do you have questions about Joe Biden’s memory,” the CNN host asked again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was questioning — look, this is the game that the media like to play,” Castro shot back.

“It isn’t a game, Mr. Secretary,” Berman explained. “You said this three times and you are a very skillful politician who chooses your words very, very carefully.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Forest fires destroying vital buffer against climate change

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

With fierce blazes raging in jungles from the Amazon to Indonesia, concerns are mounting about the impact as rainforests play a vital role in protecting the planet against global warming.

The latest serious outbreak is in Indonesia, where smog-belching fires started to clear land for agriculture are burning out of control, blanketing the region in toxic smog.

Why are rainforests important in fight against climate change?

Humankind's reliance on fossil fuels usually receives much of the blame for climate change but scientists say that deforestation has also played a big role.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

French right-wing power broker jailed in fraud trial

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

A French court on Friday jailed for four years a right-wing power broker who for decades along with his wife dominated politics in a wealthy suburb of Paris on charges of hiding millions of euros worth of assets from the tax authorities.

The Paris tribunal convicted Patrick Balkany and ordered his immediate arrest. His wife Isabelle Balkany was given a three-year jail term but not immediately placed under arrest, as is often the case in France for short sentences.

In dramatic courtroom scenes, police arrested Balkany, 71, to begin serving his term as the verdict was being read out and his wife looked on, an AFP correspondent said. The pair were also banned from holding office for 10 years.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Baghdad Dobbs’: Fox Business host raked over the coals for ‘sunshine of every face’ report from Trump’s White House

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Thursday night pushed out an exclusive "report" after spending time at President Donald Trump's White House in which he claimed that morale within the building was at an all-time high.

Despite the record-breaking turnover within the administration and constant leaking and in-fighting, Dobbs insisted that everyone at the White House is on the same page and grateful to be working for the president.

"I spent some time in the White House yesterday and I wanted to give you an update on the atmosphere there," Dobbs said. "The demeanor of the folks working for this president couldn't be more positive and the mood couldn't be more high energy. The White House is energized and there's a lot of sunshine beaming through the place and on almost every face."

Continue Reading
 
 