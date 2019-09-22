Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway lashes out at Democratic voters as ‘racist and sexist’ at Ohio GOP dinner

3 hours ago

Making an appearance at a Republican Party dinner in Columbus, Ohio, Kellyanne Conway accused Democratic voters of being “racist and sexist,” in a diatribe as she tried to boost the fortunes of her boss, President Donald Trump.

According to a report from Cincinnati.com, Conway attacked the leading Democratic presidential nominees before making her claim.

“Their top three candidates are white, career politicians in their 60s and 70s, which I have nothing against except they (Democrats) certainly do,” Conway reportedly told the crowd. “I don’t know why the heck the Democratic party electorate is so racist and sexist. I can’t figure it out.”

According to the report, Conway was careful with how she spoke about the Democratic candidates to avoid being in violation of the Hatch Act again, saying she “was speaking in her personal rather than professional capacity,” despite being invited as a headliner because of her closeness to the president.

