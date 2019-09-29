Quantcast
Larry David’s Bernie Sanders makes pitch for presidency in SNL debate parody: ‘Let’s bern this place to the ground’

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David made a surprise visit to Saturday Night Live, reprising his dead-on impersonation of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), urging voters to burn the whole system down and start over with him as president.

The Democratic debate parody also included host Woody Harrelson as former Vice President Joe Biden and former SNL alum Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

According to David’s Bernie, “America, here is my promise to you. Free college, free health care, free refills on any medium size soft drink.”

He then added, “Last time my slogan was ‘Feel the bern.’ This time it’s ‘Let’s bern this place to the ground!'”

