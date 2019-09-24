Laura Ingraham’s brother condemns ‘monstrous’ Fox News host for cruelly mocking teen activists

Laura Ingraham’s brother strongly condemned the Fox News broadcaster for cruelly mocking teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Fox News host compared the 16-year-old, who has Asperger syndrome, and other young climate activists to characters in Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn,” and Ingraham’s older brother — and outspoken critic — denounced her.

“Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit,” the elder Ingraham tweeted. “I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger.”

Curtis Ingraham, who is gay, has described his younger sister as a “monster” before, and has frequently called her out as a hypocrite and questioned her parenting skills.