Quantcast
Connect with us

Laura Ingraham’s brother condemns ‘monstrous’ Fox News host for cruelly mocking teen activists

Published

55 mins ago

on

Laura Ingraham’s brother strongly condemned the Fox News broadcaster for cruelly mocking teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Fox News host compared the 16-year-old, who has Asperger syndrome, and other young climate activists to characters in Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn,” and Ingraham’s older brother — and outspoken critic — denounced her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit,” the elder Ingraham tweeted. “I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger.”

Curtis Ingraham, who is gay, has described his younger sister as a “monster” before, and has frequently called her out as a hypocrite and questioned her parenting skills.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Laura Ingraham’s brother condemns ‘monstrous’ Fox News host for cruelly mocking teen activists

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Laura Ingraham's brother strongly condemned the Fox News broadcaster for cruelly mocking teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Fox News host compared the 16-year-old, who has Asperger syndrome, and other young climate activists to characters in Stephen King's "Children of the Corn," and Ingraham's older brother -- and outspoken critic -- denounced her.

"Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit," the elder Ingraham tweeted. "I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Buckle up: Trump’s misinformation campaign against Biden is just a preview of ugliness to come in 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

The ginned-up claims of corruption getting lobbed against Joe Biden look all too familiar to former aides to Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump may have finally moved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to back impeachment by scheming to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for campaign dirt against Biden, but Clinton aides fear those dubious allegations might stick anyway, reported The Daily Beast.

The 2016 Trump campaign hyped claims of corruption against Clinton, which were then amplified by conservative media and foreign trolls, and the mainstream media failed to recognize those efforts as a misinformation campaign and instead tried to strike a bipartisan balance in their coverage.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans keep dragging trolls, wackos and conspiracy theorists before hearings — are the Democrats finally fed up?

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Republicans in Congress returned to Capitol Hill following their August recess last week and immediately set out to make a mockery of their constitutional obligation — inviting discredited witnesses to provide expert testimony in a manner that only served to derail, dismiss and diminish otherwise serious subject manners.

Former Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens was again invited by Republicans to appear before a House Joint Oversight Subcommittee on combating white supremacy. Owens, who previously argued that the 2018 mail bombings targeting Democrats actually resulted from a conspiracy plot orchestrated by liberals, claims the NRA was founded as a civil rights organization (it was actually started by Civil War veterans to improve soldiers' marksmanship), and has said, "Black Americans are doing worse off economically today than we were doing in the 1950s under Jim Crow,” to downplay the threat of white supremacy.

Continue Reading
 
 