Lawyer who is accused of working with Giuliani says Trump haters at Fox News outed him as ‘payback’

Attorney Joe diGenova blasted Fox News on Monday after host Chris Wallace exposed his alleged work with Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine.
In a bombshell report on Sunday, Wallace revealed that diGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing were “working off the books” with Giuliani to assist in President Donald Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.
The attorney and his wife have often appeared on Fox News as analysts.
“According to a top U.S. official, all three were working off the books apart from the administration,” Wallace said. “The only person in government who knows what they were doing is President Trump.”
On Monday, diGenova lashed out at Fox News during an interview on WBAL.
“They did it for a very simple reason,” diGenova charged. “This is payback. This is about my criticism of [Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano] last week, which became a huge fight between Shepard Smith and Tucker Carlson, then devolved into more criticism of everybody involved in this matter.”
“What happened was, Judge Napolitano and others got together and got this question planted with Chris Wallace Sunday in order to stir up a hornets nest,” he added.
Listen to the audio below.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2020.
In a statement posted on his website, Thornberry said that "for everything there is a season."
"[A]nd I believe that the time has come for a change," he continued. "Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election."
"With over a year to go, I will continue to represent the people of the 13th District to the best of my ability," he added. "Our nation faces many difficult challenges, and none of us can relax our efforts to meet and overcome them, whether at home or around the world."
Even though there is a potential political downside to impeaching President Donald Trump, a new report from Politico claims that Democrats in the Senate feel that watching their Republican colleagues defend the president's corrupt actions will be beneficial in their efforts to retake the Senate.
As Politico describes it, "Senate Democrats are growing increasingly giddy at the prospect of seeing a half-dozen vulnerable senators squirm for weeks and months about Trump’s behavior" before they are eventually forced to vote on his potential conviction in the Senate.
On Monday, Reuters reported that the Kremlin is demanding the United States seek permission from them if officials intend to publish the transcripts of phone calls between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Of course their publication is to some extent only possible by mutual agreement of the parties. This is a certain diplomatic practice," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Diplomatic practice in general does not envisage their publication. If there are some signals from the Americans, then we will discuss [them]."