Lawyer who is accused of working with Giuliani says Trump haters at Fox News outed him as ‘payback’

Attorney Joe diGenova blasted Fox News on Monday after host Chris Wallace exposed his alleged work with Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine.

In a bombshell report on Sunday, Wallace revealed that diGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing were “working off the books” with Giuliani to assist in President Donald Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.

The attorney and his wife have often appeared on Fox News as analysts.

“According to a top U.S. official, all three were working off the books apart from the administration,” Wallace said. “The only person in government who knows what they were doing is President Trump.”

On Monday, diGenova lashed out at Fox News during an interview on WBAL.

“They did it for a very simple reason,” diGenova charged. “This is payback. This is about my criticism of [Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano] last week, which became a huge fight between Shepard Smith and Tucker Carlson, then devolved into more criticism of everybody involved in this matter.”

“What happened was, Judge Napolitano and others got together and got this question planted with Chris Wallace Sunday in order to stir up a hornets nest,” he added.

Listen to the audio below.