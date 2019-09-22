Lindsey Graham drives bus over Trump kids to get to Biden: ‘You can’t investigate one family and not the other’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Sunday that the children of both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden should be investigated.

While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Graham was asked if he is calling for an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son over dealings in the Ukraine. President Donald Trump allegedly also asked Ukraine’s president for help with the Bidens.

“Yeah, I want the Department of Justice to appoint somebody to look at the role the Ukraine played if any in the 2016 elections,” Graham told Bartiromo. “There are a lot of allegations out there how Ukraine fed information maybe to the Democrats.”

“You can’t have it one way, you can’t look at one family and not the other,” he added, referring to Trump’s children. “I don’t trust the media to do this, I’m hoping somebody in the Department of Justice will appoint an investigator to look at all things Ukraine like we looked at all things Russia.”

Graham did not say which investigations into Trump’s children he supports.

Following Graham’s appearance on Fox News, the president tweeted a quote from the interview, but he ignored the reference to his children.

“They are trying to destroy and influence Justice Kavanaugh, a very good man.” @LindseyGrahamSC 100% correct, and they should be fully exposed for what they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

