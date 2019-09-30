Meghan McCain unloads on Rudy Giuliani: The View hosts would be slurred as ‘hysterical maniacs’ if we acted like that
Meghan McCain angrily denounced the double standard in coverage of disagreements on “The View” and the scenery-chewing TV appearances of President Donald Trump’s apologists.
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, along with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made the rounds over the weekend on news shows, where they berated TV hosts and barked out conspiracy theories around impeachment.
“I will say,” McCain said, “if any of the women on this show behaved the way some of the men were behaving, we would be hysterical maniac crazy b*tches all over the internet, and these guys get away with behaving like that.”
The crowd loudly cheered her outburst, and co-host Sunny Hostin agreed.
“They have come undone,” she said.
“I was so angry,” McCain said. “But the blatant sexism, the way some of these men are being covered and the way we’re covered in the media — I was furious. I was, like, if any of us went on TV, dropping F-bombs screaming, into the camera in, like, this direct way with props behind us, we would all be fired.”
‘That’s arguably impeachable’: Fox News analyst says Trump ‘admitted to holding up’ Ukraine aid to smear Biden
Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano angered viewers on Monday by pointing out that President Donald Trump "admitted" to withholding aid to Ukraine until the country opened an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.
Napolitano made the remarks while appearing on America's Newsroom with host Bill Hemmer.
"I disagree with [Ken Starr] there is no basis for an allegation for impeachable behavior on the part of the president," the Fox News analyst explained. "The president has admitted to holding up nearly $400 million in aid until he got a political favor, his word favor from the president of the Ukraine. That's arguably impeachable."
‘This is beyond repugnant’: GOP congressman blasts Trump for quoting evangelical pastor’s civil war threat
Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Robert Jeffress — one of President Donald Trump’s far-right white evangelical sycophants — asserted that Trump’s impeachment could cause “a Civil War-like fracture” in the United States. Trump repeated Jeffress’ assertion on Twitter — and got an angry response from a fellow Republican: Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
Jeffress, pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, is a prominent figure on the Christian Right. And during his Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” Jeffress insisted to co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Jedediah Bila that Trump has done nothing to deserve impeachment and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for supporting an impeachment inquiry — stressing, “I do want to make this prediction this morning: if the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”
CNN
‘Circus clown’ Giuliani is in serious legal danger and should lawyer up immediately: Clinton impeachment lawyer
Julian Epstein, who served as the chief counsel for House Judiciary Democrats during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday that Democrats need to be very deliberate in how they go about conducting their investigation.
In particular, Epstein urged caution in the way that Democrats approach Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is a central figure in the Ukraine scandal.
"I would... interview Rudy Giuliani under oath in private," Epstein explained. "He's a little bit of a cartoon at this point... He's a little bit of a circus clown in this effort. And I don't think giving him a public forum advances the conversation, but I would put him under oath."