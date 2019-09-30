Meghan McCain unloads on Rudy Giuliani: The View hosts would be slurred as ‘hysterical maniacs’ if we acted like that

Meghan McCain angrily denounced the double standard in coverage of disagreements on “The View” and the scenery-chewing TV appearances of President Donald Trump’s apologists.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, along with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made the rounds over the weekend on news shows, where they berated TV hosts and barked out conspiracy theories around impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will say,” McCain said, “if any of the women on this show behaved the way some of the men were behaving, we would be hysterical maniac crazy b*tches all over the internet, and these guys get away with behaving like that.”

The crowd loudly cheered her outburst, and co-host Sunny Hostin agreed.

“They have come undone,” she said.

“I was so angry,” McCain said. “But the blatant sexism, the way some of these men are being covered and the way we’re covered in the media — I was furious. I was, like, if any of us went on TV, dropping F-bombs screaming, into the camera in, like, this direct way with props behind us, we would all be fired.”