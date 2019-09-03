Quantcast
Mike Pence and his congressman brother have spent more than $250,000 at Trump-owned properties

7 mins ago

Mike Pence speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Vice President Mike Pence’s political group has spent nearly a quarter million dollars at properties owned by President Donald Trump.

Election records show the Great America Committee associated with Pence has paid about $224,000 to the Trump International Hotel in Washington and its steakhouse, among other properties owned by the president, reported The Daily Beast.

Pence’s brother, first-year Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), amended FEC filings this year after USA Today reported that his campaign appeared to be illegally paying for him to live at the Trump hotel.

The GOP lawmaker’s campaign spent about $45,000 at businesses owned by the president.

The vice president’s spending habits have fallen under new scrutiny after he stayed at Trump’s luxury golf course in Doonberg, Ireland — which is 150 miles away from his meetings in Dublin.

Only the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have spent more than Pence’s PAC at Trump-owned businesses during the 2020 cycle.

Trump forces Mike Pence to stay loyal by making him complicit in his corruption: columnist

15 mins ago

September 3, 2019

On Tuesday, Mike Pence's office confirmed that the Vice President--who is traveling with his family--is staying at President Trump's golf course in Doonberg, Ireland at Trump's behest.

From there, Pence is flying an hour to Dublin to meet with state officials, and then flying back--all on taxpayer dollars.

Writing in New York Magazine, columnist Jonathan Chait notes that the incident is particularly outrageous because it's so clearly corrupt--and for the very small payoff of a few extra guests at Trump's properties. It also makes Pence complicit in Trump's corruption, notes Chait.

White man shoots 15-year-old black boy in head while he backs away with hands up: police

1 hour ago

September 3, 2019

A 54-year-old white man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot a 15-year-old black boy in the head.

According to charging documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Joseph Renick fired a single shot from his revolver into the head of 15-year-old Sentonio Cox.

Cox was said to have been retreating with his hands up when he was killed.

The charging document did not explain why Renick shot Cox.

