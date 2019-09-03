Mike Pence and his congressman brother have spent more than $250,000 at Trump-owned properties

Vice President Mike Pence’s political group has spent nearly a quarter million dollars at properties owned by President Donald Trump.

Election records show the Great America Committee associated with Pence has paid about $224,000 to the Trump International Hotel in Washington and its steakhouse, among other properties owned by the president, reported The Daily Beast.

Pence’s brother, first-year Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), amended FEC filings this year after USA Today reported that his campaign appeared to be illegally paying for him to live at the Trump hotel.

The GOP lawmaker’s campaign spent about $45,000 at businesses owned by the president.

The vice president’s spending habits have fallen under new scrutiny after he stayed at Trump’s luxury golf course in Doonberg, Ireland — which is 150 miles away from his meetings in Dublin.

Only the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have spent more than Pence’s PAC at Trump-owned businesses during the 2020 cycle.